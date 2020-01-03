CQ RFS overwhelmed by NYE donations

Robert Lang and Maggie on his NYE donation rounds for the RFS

Rural Fire Service members were “overwhelmed” by public generosity as they did laps of the Rockhampton waterfront in search of donations in New Year’s Eve.

Advocate for Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland in CQ Robert Lang led donation rounds along the riverbank with other volunteer firefighters in full bushfire kit.

What he saw was an “incredible” display of compassion and appreciation from.

“We had parents giving their kids money to give to us,” Mr Lang said.

“The kids would come up to us and say, “thank you fireys!”

“It was great to know that parents are telling their children about what our fireys have been doing.”

Cobraball fires Sunday 10 November

The donation buckets filled fast with money of all denominations.

“People were even putting $50 notes in there,” Mr Lang said.

Soon enough, the buckets were full and the RFS took home $2430 in donations. The riverside market also ran a raffle for the fireys which made them another $1200.

The money will be distributed between the Woodbury, Adelaide Park, Maryvale, Bungandurra and Cooberrie brigades who had a horror start to the season during the Cobraball fires.

“Those guys really did it tough last year,” he said.

“A lot of those guys were fighting around the clock for days in a row.”

Crews that saved a house on Wednesday on the during the Mt Archer fires last year.

It was the first year Mr Lang and the RFS had been down to the waterfront seeking donations, but he felt the start of the 2019/20 bushfire prompted a need for more help.

He said the local RFS was still open to donations but urged people to spare a thought and donate where they could to other RFS across the country, especially those doing it tough in Victoria and New South Wales.