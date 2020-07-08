CQ rider has sights set on a top 10 finish

A CENTRAL Queensland motocross rider is ready to take on the best of the best across the country as he gears up for the 2020 national titles.

Emerald’s Ben Pease, 15, has been riding since he was just two years old.

Growing up, he would spend hours on the motorbike helping his dad muster, before competing in his first race at Mozzie Creek in September 2014.

“I love riding my bike. When I’m riding, I feel a real adrenaline rush and love the speed,” he said.

His passion has continued to develop and this year he has the chance to compete in the Australian Junior Motocross Titles (AJMX) for the first time.

Junior riders from across the country will head to Rockhampton for the week long race meeting from September 28 to October 3.

Ben has competed at the Queensland Titles for the past three years, and last year finished seventh in the state in the Mini Lites 13-14 years class and ninth in the Junior Lites 2 Stroke Class.

Ben Pease in action.

He will compete in both the Junior Lites 2 Stroke class and the Junior Lites 4 Stroke class.

“To be able to compete at the AJMX is a massive thing, but to be able to do it on one of my home tracks, with my mates is really special, and something I will never forget,” Ben said.

He said he was looking forward to riding and competing with Australia’s best junior riders and would be “stoked” to walk away with a top 10 finish.

His mum, Sharon, said it was great to have a competition of such high calibre so close to home.

“The magnitude of holding this event in Central Queensland is huge, it’s the pinnacle of the Junior Motocross calendar in Australia,” she said.

“So many of our local riders may not have the big name sponsors or be in a position to travel interstate to be able to compete, so this gives our kids a chance to inspire and be inspired in their own backyard.”

She said it was also a great chance for people who enjoyed watching the sport to spectate Australia’s finest junior riders up close.

“Central Queensland has such a talented base of riders so it would be great to see more of our bigger events held closer to home,” Mrs Pease said.

“Travel is obviously a big obstacle for so many of our families, so to take that out of the equation would be fantastic.”

Ben has been fortunate to have a home-built track to use while coronavirus restrictions were in place and has put in a lot of hard work on and off the bike.

“I am really lucky, Dad has built me a track at our place, which is very similar to the sand at the Rockhampton track, so I still got to ride and train,” he said.

“I have always loved motocross but the restrictions really made me appreciate how lucky I am and what an important part of my life it is.”

Emerald’s Snap Fitness has helped him to maintain his fitness off the track while his coach Jake Gook has helped him fine tune his bike fitness.