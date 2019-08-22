CQ rider kicks preparations up a gear

REVVED UP: Yeppoon's Braeden Krebs will spend five weeks training with his coach in Victoria before heading to the Australian Junior Motocross Championships in South Australia.

MOTOCROSS: Yeppoon's Braeden Krebs is taking his preparations for the Australian Junior Motocross Championships up a gear.

The 15-year-old will head to Melbourne for five weeks of intensive training with coach Jades Oates from OatesMX Development before taking on the country's best at Gillman, South Australia.

Braeden will compete in the junior lites two and four-stroke classes at the nationals, which start on September 28.

He is excited to compete after finishing fifth in the junior lites four-strokes at the Queensland titles and claiming victory in the same class in the Central Queensland series.

"My goal at the start of the racing season was to go to the Aussies. Now that I've placed fifth in Queensland I'm really keen to get there,” he said.

"There will definitely be some heavy hitters down there.

"I'm aiming for a top 10 finish. That would be awesome if I could do that.

Braeden Krebs: "I like the thrill and the adrenalin that gets pumping when you're racing.” TCPhotographics

"I'm training hard and preparing for everything that could come at me.”

Braeden loves racing both classes but prefers the two-stroke because "you really have to work with it”.

Dad Jason said Braeden got his first taste of two-wheel action as a little fella, riding a 50cc dirt bike around their back yard at Middlemount.

His mum signed him up for a motocross come and try day and he "pretty much fell in love with it”.

Braeden started racing about four years ago.

"It's so much fun,” he said.

"I like the thrill and the adrenalin that gets pumping when you're racing.

"It's also a great way to spend time with your mates.”

Braeden hopes to one day race professionally in America, and Jason said the five weeks training with Oates would give him an idea of just what was needed to realise that dream.

"That will give him a small taste of what's required - just how intensive it can be and the discipline and dedication that is required.

"We thought this was a good opportunity to give him a short go and basically do it full-time.”

Jason thanked MotoKote Suspension, Rosenberg Motorcycles, Crossfit Cap Coast, Capricorn Coast Sand & Soil, Barlow's Earthmoving and ABM Resources who were supporting Braeden's campaign.