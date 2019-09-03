CQ riders flex their muscle at classic State event

CLASSIC: Dave Allen takes on the 'Overflow' course in Beaudesert

STEVE SPENCER

TRIAL RIDING: A strong team of nine Central Queensland Trials Club riders travelled south to the 'Overflow' property at Beaudesert to compete in the Queensland Classic Mototrials Championships recently.

Competing on immaculately restored and presented trials motorcycles from the 1960s, riders negotiated a series of challenging 'sections' with huge rocks, logs and steep drop-offs, all set in picturesque sandstone rock escarpments and eucalypt forest.

Moto-trials is not about speed or racing other riders to a finish line.

Each competitor must successfully finesse their machine through a natural obstacle course without losing balance, stalling or crashing.

To excel, riders must develop exceptional balance, throttle, clutch and brake control and also learn to strategically select the best 'line' through the section to be ridden.

I travelled from Rockhampton with the team, narrowly missing out on a podium place by one point.

The championships provide an incredible opportunity to use these amazing classic motorbikes for what they were originally intended for.

In many cases they are rare and highly collectable machines that might otherwise be seen in a major motor museum.

David Lahey (Montesa) won T5 Class STEVE SPENCER

The CQTC Team performed extremely well with David Lahey winning the highly competitive T5 White Lines Class on a Montesa and Tharyn Thomas taking out the Women's T5 Class.

A highlight of the competition was Blake Thomas riding like the champion he has become, to overcome a couple of huge crashes and motorcycle damage, pick himself up again and finish the competition to be awarded Junior Champion.

The president of our host club, Logan River Trials Club, made special mention of Blake's positive attitude, talent and perseverance at the awards ceremony, a very proud moment for Blake and his family.

Blake Thomas (Yamaha TY175) is the junior champion. Contributed

Trials riding is certainly in Blake Thomas's family genes.

Grandad Cedric Van Heerden is still highly competitive on his Yamaha TY175, with wife Pat the team captain (and medic, chef and motivator), uncle Frank Van Heerden riding brilliantly in C Grade on his stunning Montesa, and mum Tharyn Thomas winning the Women's T5 Class on her Yamaha TY175.

Blake Thomas will be the name to watch out for in future championships.