CQ riders master trails to score Qld round success

Rockhampton's Joel Robinson on his way to victory in the Masters men's class on Sunday.

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Joel Robinson clocked personal bests on three of the six stages on his way to winning the Masters men's class in Round 4 of the Queensland Enduro Series.

The Rockhampton rider was in the 102-strong field that turned out to race the clock in 13 different classes at the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve on Sunday.

Decent rain on the days leading into the event made for perfect racing conditions, which was reflected in some of the red-hot times recorded on the downhill runs.

Compliments flowed thick and fast from visiting riders who were impressed with the quality and variety of trails in Rockhampton.

Joel's sister Jade was among them. She lives in Cairns and made the trip to Rocky to compete in the elite women's class, where she finished fifth.

"Jade had ridden here a couple of years ago but never raced here before,” Joel said.

"She loved it. She was stoked and was raving about the trails, saying they were better than what they had in Cairns.”

Joel said it was great to compete alongside his sister and it was exciting to win.

He was not the only local to enjoy success.

Siblings Cody and Kristy-Lee White won the men's and women's expert classes, and Jodi Newton was second in elite women.

Cody's cumulative time of 15:57.77 would have placed him second in the hotly contested elite class.

Cody White gets set to tackle the trails. arp33.com

Joel said he was "tired but feeling pretty good” on Sunday afternoon.

"It was definitely a challenge and each stage got harder as they went,” he said.

”The trails were super grippy which made it ideal for racing.”

Riders could complete the six designated trails in any order with the aim of recording the fastest cumulative time.

Joel did K9 first, then Smokescreen, Megatron, 1995, Whitey and Whipsnake.

"My first three runs I got PBs so that was brilliant,” he said.

"On K9 I went one second better, on Smokescreen it was 20 seconds and on Megatron it was 30 seconds.

"I guess when you're racing it makes you push that little bit harder.

"I just wanted to enjoy the event more than anything and not put too much pressure on myself.

"To beat some of the guys from out of town was great but to come out on top was the icing on the cake.”

Andrew Cavaye celebrates his win in the elite men's class in Round 4 of the Queensland Enduro Series. arp33.com

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club president Dan Witten said the event was fantastic.

"It ran really smoothly and there were no major incidents,” he said.

"After the rain the trails were running super fast and grippy and everybody just had a massive grin when they came off the hill.

"Some of the big names came to play, including Andrew Cavaye and Ryan Leutton.

"We had some really strong riders come up for the event and it was great to see some of our locals do so well.”

Witten received plenty of positive feedback about what the Rockhampton mountain biking scene had to offer.

"It's really gratifying to hear people saying they love the trails and that they'll be back,” he said.

"It was just a really positive day; there was a really friendly atmosphere and some great camaraderie.

"We will be talking to the event promoter about holding this round again. If we can we would really like to make it an annual event and I'm sure it will grow.”

