CQ riders take out top spots in round two of moto-x titles

IMPRESSIVE: Beau Dargel came second in the MX1 450cc class on the weekend. Jann Houley

MOTOCROSS: A farm boy from Marlborough and two local lads showed 227 other riders from across the state just what Central Queensland is capable of in round two of the CQ Motocross Titles on the weekend.

Wrapping up on Sunday afternoon after two big days, Rockhampton Motocross Club's Tony Clark commented on the great weekend had by all.

"In the MX1 450cc class, Luke Weaver from Cairns won, with locals Beau Dargel and Mitchell Dark coming second and third,” he said.

"To have two local guys up there on the podium in the premier class was pretty cool.

"The experience in that class, that's the premier class of all the classes and the fastest.

"Having a home track advantage helps but it was really good to see. It was impressive.”

PERFECT CONDITIONS: 230 riders competed in round two of the CQ Motocross Titles on the weekend. RADMX

Marlborough's Ty Fouter took out fourth place in the 85cc class, mixing with some of the best in the state.

"He's been riding for a long time and he's just a kid off a property having a crack and holding his own against these other kids who are sponsored,” Clark said.

"That's impressive.”

Dingo brothers, Brad and Jason West, also impressed, dominating both their races.

"Their just super fast, those boys,” Clark said.

Despite plenty of rain on Saturday, riders were unperturbed to have a bit of moisture in the sandy-based track.

"It made the track better,” Clark said.

"It was an absolute blessing.”

Round three of the CQ Titles will be held in Gladstone on April 27-28