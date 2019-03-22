CQ rivalry is personal for Cutters skipper

TWO TOWNS: Central Queensland-born Cooper Bambling will run out against his hometown team the Capras when Mackay hosts its rivals at BB Print Stadium tonight.

TWO TOWNS: Central Queensland-born Cooper Bambling will run out against his hometown team the Capras when Mackay hosts its rivals at BB Print Stadium tonight. Stuart Quinn

HE GREW up in Yeppoon and has more mates than not in Central Queensland Capras colours.

But tomorrow night at BB Print Stadium, Cooper Bambling will proudly pull on the Cutters strip and lead his side to - hopefully - its first win of the 2019 Intrust Super Cup campaign.

The Cutters skipper said his home ties to the CQ outfit made the already fierce rivalry between Mackay and Rockhampton's Intrust Super Cup sides even greater.

"Being where I went to school and grew up, I always love going up against Central Queensland,” Bambling said.

"I know a lot of blokes down there and I am good mates with them, so it does bring a bit of rivalry.”

One of those good mates is key Capras forward Bill Cullen, who suffered from back spasms in last weekend's loss to Wynnum Manly and will miss tomorrow's contest.

Chalice Atoi will start in the second row in Cullen's absence, with Sione Veukiso named to debut on the bench.

"I have spoken to Bill during the week. As devastating as it is for Bill, it gives another opportunity there,” Bambling said.

"Chalice - I haven't seen much of him - I dare say he'll do a job for them.”

Celebrating his birthday with a film session at training on Thursday night, Bambling said the key to a Cutters victory would again be to lean on their dominant forward pack.

Without Cullen in the Capras' second row, that task may have been made easier.

Bambling's burgeoning bromance

THEY have only had a handful of training sessions with which to get to know each other, but Mackay Cutters skipper Cooper Bambling is already revelling in the opportunity to learn from his new halves partner, former Super League five-eight Lloyd White.

"Lloyd being such an experienced and older head, I think he adds a lot more calmness to the team,” Bambling said of the 141-game Widnes Vikings veteran.

"He's going to slow things down. He'll know how to control the game really well, and hopefully he can teach me a thing or two as well.

"That's what I'm looking forward to, playing alongside of him.”

Bambling might be excited at the burgeoning halves combination he and White are building, but the captain believes tomorrow night's match against the CQ Capras will be won and lost at the coalface.

"They have a good, young forward pack led by Dave Taylor, so if we can be aggressive and dominate up front it will go a long way,” Bambling said.

"We have I think one of the better forward packs in the comp. If we can dominate up front (the) same as we did against Souths Logan, hopefully we can do a number on them.”

Intrust Super Cup Rd 3

Tomorrow (7.30pm) - Mackay Cutters v CQ Capras at BB Print Stadium, Mackay

Mackay Cutters: 1. Paul Byrnes 2. Yamba Bowie 3. Dan Russell 4. Blake Atherton 5. Marcus Jensen 6. Lloyd White 7. Cooper Bambling 8. Emry Pere 9. Jayden Hodges 10. Ross Bella 11. Shane Wright 12. Kellen Jenner 13. Jordan Kenworthy 14. Reuben Cotter 15. David Munro 16. Alex Gerrard 17. Brenden Treston 18. Logan Bayliss-Brow 19. Salafuauli Falelua-malio 20. Jack Brock

CQ Capras: 1. Matthew Wright 2. Kainoa Gudgeon 3. Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga 4. Nathan Bassani 5. Luke George 6. Maipele Morseu 7. Jack Madden 8. Ryan Jeffery 9. Aaron Teroi 10. James Hill 15. Chalice Atoi 12. Aaron Pene 13. Billy Gilbert 14. George Grant 16. Jack Lote 17. Sione Veukiso 20. Dave Taylor