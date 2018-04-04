CQ rivers on 'flood watch' as Cyclone Iris brings heavy rain

A number of rivers in Central Queensland are on flood watch. FILE PHOTO

RIVER level rises and areas of flooding may develop from today in a number of catchments in Central Queensland.

The Connors River and Isaac rivers, both tributaries of the Fitzroy River, and Styx river are all on the Bureau of Meteorology's (BpM) flood watch as Tropical Cyclone Iris is expected to bring heavy rain to coastal catchments in the area.

The BoM warns heavy rainfall may lead to local flooding, and river level rises could cause disruption to transport and isolation of communities.

The Isaac River's headwaters rise near the Moranbah North coal mine and flow south-easterly crossing the Peak Downs Hwy.

It continues past Iffley and veers eastward at Leichardt Downs, forming a series of braided channels and veers south east again past the Junee State Forest and discharges ino the MacKenzie River, a tributary of the Fitzroy.

The Connors River is located east of the Lotus Creek area, and flows generally west from Mount Bridget where the river veers south and crosses the Malrborough-Sarina Rd.

It then forms a series of braided channels and continues south by south-west, and eventually discharges in into the Issaac River.

The Styx River is in eastern Central Queensland, and rises in the Connors and Broadsound Range and continues south of the Port of St Lawrence to the north of the town of Ogmore.

The river is crossed by both the Bruce Hwy and North Coast railway line.

The Don River is also on flood watch, and is a tributary of the Dawson River which also feeds into the Fitzroy River.

The Prosepine and Pioneer rivers are also on flood watch.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest warning, as of 12pm yesterday, suggests people living or working along the rivers and creeks in the flood watch area should mnitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

The Bureau will issue its next flood watch today at 1pm.

The current warning states:

"Although the northern extent has been contracted in this latest Flood Watch, there is potential for the cyclone to reverse direction and take a north-west track on Thursday or Friday.

"There is a lot of uncertainty associated with the track of Tropical Cyclone Iris and the Flood Watch area may be extended north again if required.”

SAFETY ADVICE:

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts.

This advice is also available by dialling 1300 659 219 at a low call cost of 27.5 cents, more from mobile, public and satellite phones.

Warning, rainfall and river information are available at www.bom.gov.au/qld/flood/

RIVER LEVELS AS OF 7.10AM, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4:

Don River at:

Ida Creek station: 0.63m steady, below minor

Mount Danger: 1.35m and rising, below minor

Reeves station: 1.41m and steady, below minor

Bowen Pump Station: 1.25m and rising, below minor

Isaac River:

Goonyella station: 0.28m steady

Deverill station: 0.53m and steady

Yatton station: 1.9m and steady

Yatton (automatic equipment reading): 2.08m and rising

Connors River:

Mount Bridget station: 2.11m and steady

Pink Lagoon station: 1.22m and rising