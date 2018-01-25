CQ road closure affecting more than just the mine

NOT HAPPY: Andrew Fyfe of A&B Bakery is losing business every day as Gibihi Rd remains closed with no word on when it will reopen.

NOT HAPPY: Andrew Fyfe of A&B Bakery is losing business every day as Gibihi Rd remains closed with no word on when it will reopen. Carly Goody

MOURA businesses have been severely affected by the closure of Gibihi Rd at Dawson Mine last year.

Business owners are fed up what to do and Anglo American still hasn't provided any indication of when it will be fixed.

Eight months into opening his business, Andrew Fyfe did not expect to be losing customers.

The owner of Moura's A&B Bakery has seen a significant drop in profits since the closure of Gibihi Rd in November.

A mine blast at Dawson Mine on November 9 split the road in half, creating a gaping crack across the road at the Moura Mine Lookout.

The huge crack is believed to be a result of a mine black at Moura Mine. Julia Humphries.

The road has since been closed by Anglo American and Banana Shire Council who advised they undergoing investigations and waiting for geotechnical engineeers to attend the site.

It was anticipated the road would be closed until December 31 however, three months, the road is still closed.

The Central Telegraph and The Morning Bulletin have attempted contact with Anglo American on many occasions who declined to comment.

The closure of the road has meant workers of the Dawson Mine have to detour via Banana to get to work.

"We are open at 4.30 in the morning so a lot of our trade is early morning stuff but the problem is now they are going earlier and they have to go to Banana so they go to the roadhouse,” Mr Fyfe said.

"There is less traffic, it's hard to put a percentage on it but it is noticeable.”

The bakery only opened last year in early March and Mr Fyfe didn't imagine such a big loss in his first 12 months.

"It's just another blow, you wouldn't think it would happen,” he said.

"Who would think Gibihi Rd would fall in half, its been open for 40 years.”

Andrew Fyfe out the front of his Moura business. Carly Goody

Mr Fyfe said it is a big cost for the miners who have to detour.

"If you live in town you could be at the mine in 10 or 12 kms and now you have to go to Banana and it's 40km,” he said.

"You have to go out to Banana and come back in and you do it five days a week, it's an extra 150 kms, it's not a total, its an extra and someone has to pay for fuel in the car.”

That extra money for fuel is money that could be spent at the bakery.

"That could be $15 - $20 of fuel and that's $15-20 I don't get,” Mr Fyfe said.

"That doesn't seem like a lot of money but you multiply that by 200 families and that's a few grand from me.”

The bakery isn't the only one doing it tough.

"Moura as a town at the moment is very quiet, there are no major projects, no shutdowns, no Ergon, it's very quiet here at the moment, you talk to the butcher and they are the same,” Mr Fyfe said.

The staff at A&B Bakery. Carly Goody

While Mr Fyfe is crossing his fingers the road will reopen so he can get his customers back, he doesn't know what to believe.

"One would hope so, it's a great shortcut, it's easy access for the mine,” he said.

"The mine don't seem to be real worried about road closure in their area.

"Gibihi Rd should be repaired, it's affecting the town.”

In the meantime, he begs locals, travellers, contractors and mine workers to support his business.

"Come to the bakery and spend some money.”

Banana Shire Council has confirmed that they will be issuing a joint statement with Anglo American in the near future.