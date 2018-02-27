CQ ROAD CLOSURES: Flash flooding, debris and damage

Water has inundated roads and caused damage across Central Qld. FILE PHOTO

Water has inundated roads and caused damage across Central Qld. FILE PHOTO Valerie Horton

A STREAM of road closures have flooded in this morning due to heavy rainfall and flash flooding across Central Queensland.

Springsure is closed off to the north and south as water, debris and a tree block the Dawson Hwy in two places, and flooding blocks the Gregory Hwy to the north.

It comes as social media reports of about 100mm rainfall overnight in Springsure, and the Bureau report 73mm in one hour at Coorada and 72.2mm in six hours at Rolleston.

The past week's wild weather has caused mayhem on some stretches of road.

Just this morning the Department of Transport and Main Roads have shut roads across Central Queensland.

Below are the latest road conditions as a result of flooding as of 7.50am on Tuesday, February 27:

SPRINGSURE:

Springsure Emerald Rd, Gregory Hwy is closed to all traffic 5km north of Springsure due to heavy rain. Use an alternative route.

Lanes are blocked due to a tree over the the Dawson Hwy, about 10km south of Springsure between 5 Mile Reserve and 9 Mile Reserve.

Dawson Hwy, 5km south of Springsure is closed due to water over the road and debris.

ROLLESTON:

Heavy rainfall has affected traffic in both directions on Blackwater Rolleston Rd, near Planet Creek. Proceed with caution.

Consuelo: Mount Ogg Rd is closed to all traffic in all directions due to flood waters.

GLADSTONE:

Mt Larcom Rd (Hanson Rd) is closed due to heavy rainfall, long delays expected.

CAPELLA:

Water over the Gregory Hwy, about 8km north of Capella. All lanes affected, proceed with caution.

Hibernia: Malthoid Rd is closed to all traffic in all directions. Do not drive through flood waters.

Wyuna: Brdige Flats Rd is closed to all traffic in all directions. Do not drive through flood waters.

BLACKWATER:

Heavy rainfall has affected traffic in both directions on the Blackwater Rolletson Rd, 5km south of Blackwater. Proceed with caution.

Blackwater Cooroorah Rd closed to all traffic in both directions due to long-term flooding. Next road inspected due March 2.

Use alternative route.

COMET:

Togara: Coet Rolleston Rd is closed to all traffic in all directions due to flood waters.

MIDDLEMOUNT/MAY DOWNS

Grasstree Rd is closed to through traffic in all directions, use alternative route.

Rolfe Creek May Downs Rd is closed to all traffic in all directions, use alternative route.

Isaac River Rd is closed to all traffic in all directions, use alternative route.

Carfax Rd is closed to through traffic in all directions due to debris on road, use alternative route.

CLERMONT/DYSART:

Cheeseborough/Wolfang: Huntley Rd, includes Dysart Clermont Rd to Dysart Rd, closed to all traffic in both directions due to water over the road and adverse driving condtions.

MORANBAH:

Rose St is closed to through traffic in all directions due to debris on road. Observe signage.

SARINA RANGE:

Marlborough Sarina Rd is severely damaged due to earlier flash flooding. All traffic is blocked in all directions, and long delays are expected. Use an alternative route as long-term closure expected.

DUARINGA AREA:

Balcomba: Duaringa Apis Creek Rd is closed to all traffic in both directions, about 22km north of Duaringa (McKenzie River) due to heavy rain. Do not drive in flood waters.

Duaringa Biloela Rd between Don River and Capricorn Hwy is closed to all traffic in both directions. Delays expected, do not drive through flood waters.

Source: Department of Transport and Main Roads.