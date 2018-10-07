CQ road deaths less than last year

THE number of deaths on Central Queensland roads this year has bucked the state trend, which has seen numbers up from last year.

Fewer people have been killed in crashes in the Capricornia Police District, with the road toll sitting at 11 compared to 13 this time last year.

Queensland's road toll currently stands at 196, an increase on this time last year when the figure was 192 deaths.

Despite the decrease in fatalities on CQ roads, it has been another horror year for deaths on the road.

A 44-year-old Rockhampton man was killed in February when his ute collided with a cattle truck at Alton Downs.

In April, a 19-year-old was killed in a crash on the notorious Fitzroy Development Road.

Also in April, a Brisbane man was killed in a head-on crash near Tieri and a Cairns man was flown to Rockhampton with serious injuries.

In May, a 25-year-old Mt Tyson man was killed in Blackwater after a motorcycle crash.

And in August there were two fatalities when a woman was killed after her car collided with a cattle truck near Banana and another when a man was killed in a single vehicle collision near Woolien.

A spokesperson from the Queensland Police Service said any decrease in the road toll was positive, however any life lost was one life too many.

"All motorists need to be aware of the Fatal Five and take them seriously: Drink driving and drug driving, fatigue, inattention, not using a seat belt, and speeding,” the spokesperson said.

"We all have a role to play in road safety and motorists are reminded to stick to the speed limits, abide by the road rules, and drive to the conditions.

"Road safety and enforcement is and will continue to be a major priority for the Queensland Police Service.”