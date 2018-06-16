CQ road where a speeder is nabbed every three minutes

GOTCHA: Queensland Police movable cameras have caught thousands of speeders on our roads.

A SPEEDING motorist was caught every three minutes at the worst speeding hotspot in central Queensland.

A movable police speed camera operated on the Capricorn Highway at Blackwater for about six hours during 2017 and it issued 134 speeding tickets.

Those tickets cost drivers at least $22,512 in fines. As previously revealed in the Morning Bulletin, the region's drivers paid $382,000 in speeding fines in 2017.

Police documents obtained through a Right to Information request revealed the region's high-speed hotspots.

In Rockhampton city the five most prolific police speed cameras were all on Gladstone Rd in Allenstown.

One Gladstone Rd camera operated for more than 30 hours and issued 300 tickets, about one every six minutes. The other Allenstown cameras ran for between 26 and 44 hours.

The police documents also revealed central Queensland's worst hoon was nabbed at 40km/h over the speed limit on a local street.

The driver was caught driving at 100km/h in a 60 zone around Blackwater. The highest speed recorded across the Rockhampton area in 2017 was at Marlborough where a speeder was caught doing 140km/h in a 110 zone.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said many drivers went into "autopilot", especially on streets they knew well.

"Often when people are on the roads they drive every day, they go into autopilot mode. They think 'I know these roads' and don't switch on. That's a form of driver distraction which is one of the fatal five," she said.

"On suburban roads there are so many other road users. You have to deal not only with other cars, but pedestrians, cyclists, children. That just adds complexity to driving.

"When you speed you give yourself and your car less time to react to anything unexpected."

Regional road policing boss Inspector Peter Flanders said every traffic cop will have "two or three" serious high-speed crashes they have responded to that will stick with them forever.

"To be honest, my first reaction at every major crash I attend is anger," he said.

"It's just such a pointless waste. I have never been to a crash that needed to happen. You just think that this person did not need to die." -NewsRegional