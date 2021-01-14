CQ ROADS CLOSED: January 14, 2021
Updates from the Department of Transport and Main Roads website 7:30am:
- Nebo / Strathfield, Denison Street, Strathfield Road
Nebo Creek
- Bauhinia, Dawson Highway. Clovenook creek river
All lanes affected, All directions
- Jundah, Jundah Quilpie Road, Jundah to Yakara Retreat Rd
Road closed to all traffic, All directions
- Clermont, Fleurs Lane
Restricted to four wheel drive vehicles only, All directions
- Arcadia Valley, Arcadia Valley North Road
All lanes affected, Both directions
- Rewan, Carnarvon Highway
All lanes affected, All directions
- Jackson North, Jackson Wandoan Road
Water over road in the vicinity of Bakers Road, All lanes affected