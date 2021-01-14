Menu
David Barwell captured this photo of flood waters rising at Lethebrook
CQ ROADS CLOSED: January 14, 2021

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
14th Jan 2021 7:54 AM
Updates from the Department of Transport and Main Roads website 7:30am:

  • Nebo / Strathfield, Denison Street, Strathfield Road

Nebo Creek

  • Bauhinia, Dawson Highway. Clovenook creek river

All lanes affected, All directions

  • Jundah, Jundah Quilpie Road, Jundah to Yakara Retreat Rd

Road closed to all traffic, All directions

  • Clermont, Fleurs Lane

Restricted to four wheel drive vehicles only, All directions

  • Arcadia Valley, Arcadia Valley North Road

All lanes affected, Both directions

  • Rewan, Carnarvon Highway

All lanes affected, All directions

  • Jackson North, Jackson Wandoan Road

Water over road in the vicinity of Bakers Road, All lanes affected

