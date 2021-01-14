CQ ROADS CLOSED: January 14, 2021

David Barwell captured this photo of flood waters rising at Lethebrook

Updates from the Department of Transport and Main Roads website 7:30am:

Nebo / Strathfield, Denison Street, Strathfield Road

Nebo Creek

Bauhinia, Dawson Highway. Clovenook creek river

All lanes affected, All directions

Jundah, Jundah Quilpie Road, Jundah to Yakara Retreat Rd

Road closed to all traffic, All directions

Clermont, Fleurs Lane

Restricted to four wheel drive vehicles only, All directions

Arcadia Valley, Arcadia Valley North Road

All lanes affected, Both directions

Rewan, Carnarvon Highway

All lanes affected, All directions

Jackson North, Jackson Wandoan Road

Water over road in the vicinity of Bakers Road, All lanes affected