Police investigating the theft of 20 camels

A group of camels have been stolen from ThTheodore.

A CARAVAN of camels have been stolen from a CQ property in late August.

Around 20 female camels, (referred to as a caravan) aged between 12 months to three years old went missing from a Theodore property between August 18 to 25.

Police from the Rockhampton Major and Organised Crime Squad and Rural are seeking assistance from any member of the public who may have information regarding theft.

The camels are not branded or marked in any way and are not NLIS tagged.

Any information can be passed on the Rockhampton Major and Organised Crime Squad - Rural on (07) 4932 3681, a local police station or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Camel facts