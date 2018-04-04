CQ rodeo president hosts Easter weekend rodeo events

RODEO: Over the Easter Weekend cowboys and cowgirls from all over headed to Emerald for the annual Sunflower Festival APRA Rodeo Emerald.

The event, drawing in a bevy of enthusiastic rodeo-goers began at noon.

The day had a number of kids' events, barrel races, roping events and riding exercises, with over 300 individual entries and 46 for team roping.

Emerald rodeo association president Shane Kenny said the competitive events themselves started at 5pm and ended at 9.30pm, with the earlier part of the day available for those who wanted a glimpse into what our Central Queensland wranglers do.

"There was a lot of people in town this weekend for the Sunflower Festival and the races so we had the rodeo at night and we had a big crowd,” Shane said.

"Events like these give back to the sport. It's giving cowboys and cowgirls more opportunities to win a few dollars.

"We get together and have a good time.”

Along with the rodeo, Shane hosted a separate "time event rodeo” at his property, Destiny Downs, just 15km out of Emerald.

The Destiny Downs Timed Event wasn't open to the public and was something special just for the competitors themselves.

Running for its third year, the event was inspired by Shane's passion for the sport and his lifelong love of the atmosphere, the "company” and the competition.

"People travel up and do the two events. It's really good and there were lots of competitors,” Shane said.

"There were no bull stock, but there was barrel racing, steer wrestling, rope and tie and team roping. We also had a full range of junior kid events.

"It all goes towards points for the national titles and everyone was there to win.

"We had a number of sponsors that are friends and there was $6000 posted prize money. Then the money the cowboys paid as an entry free went into the pool as well.”

The two events themselves are a huge draw card for the region, as a number of children, including Shane's, participated in the rodeo events.

Shane's daughter, Ellysa, 16, won the open girls all round last year, and his two sons, Tyler, 12, and Jayden, 10, also compete.

Shane's brother, Kacey, also competed on the day, ending up third in the Destiny Downs' opens.

"It's getting kids involved with horses and animals and off the streets,” he said.

"It gets them interested and gives them something to look forward to in life. They all get behind it.

"There are kids who come out to the property from in town who weren't involved in rodeos but were given the chance to get into it and get started. They are competing and doing quite well.

"It's always good for us and we love to see the kids get involved and be apart of it.”