Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

CQ rodeo stars to mix it with New Zealand's best

TALENTED RIDERS: The Australian High School Rodeo Association team (back row, from left) Ebony Labuschewski, Finn Christensen, Jackson Gray, Sam Agius and Karl Hocking; and (front row, from left) Keeley Sibson, Kasey Bean, Amy-Lee Paul, Bianca Lumby and Lani Alexander. Absent are Cooper Hobbs and Clayton Carlson.
TALENTED RIDERS: The Australian High School Rodeo Association team (back row, from left) Ebony Labuschewski, Finn Christensen, Jackson Gray, Sam Agius and Karl Hocking; and (front row, from left) Keeley Sibson, Kasey Bean, Amy-Lee Paul, Bianca Lumby and Lani Alexander. Absent are Cooper Hobbs and Clayton Carlson. CONTRIBUTED
Pam McKay
by

RODEO: Central Queensland has the lion's share of representatives in the Australian High School Rodeo Association team, which will saddle up in the 2018 Trans-Tasman Challenge.

The 12 young rodeo stars flew out of Rockhampton on Thursday, bound for New Zealand where they will compete in two rodeos in Whangarei and one at Wairoa.

The Australian and New Zealand teams are made up of three competitors in bull riding, steer riding, barrel racing and breakaway roping.

Association president Chris Christensen is expecting a strong showing from the Aussies.

"We're certainly in with a good chance,” he said.

"We're fielding a very talented team.

"We won the last one at the end of last year in Australia and the year before it was a tie in the New Zealand leg so hopefully we can take it out this time.”

Consistency earns the talented young cowboys and cowgirls their place in the Australian team. Points they earn from rodeos they contest across the year are accumulated to ultimately determine the top three in each of the four disciplines.

Christensen said the challenge, now in its 18th year, was an opportunity for the rising rodeo stars.

"It's a great initiative and all of the team members are really excited. This gives them a bit of a taste of international competition, and they also get to travel and experience another country.”

Topics:  2018 trans-tasman challenge australian high school rodeo association chris christensen

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Hotter temperatures at Yeppoon with Chilli Festival

Hotter temperatures at Yeppoon with Chilli Festival

YEPPOON Chilli Festival 2018 will be the highlight on the Capricorn Coast today with plenty of stalls and activities to keep the whole family entertained.

Sick father finally gets to see his daughter wed her wife

L-R (centre couple) Billieann Bambrick and Pamela Molloy at their wedding rehearsal ahead of their wedding on Saturday. It will be the first same-sex wedding for Rockhampton.

First same-sex wedding for Rockhampton

Canavan discusses NAIF's role with Adani, Rookwood and GKI

TALKING INVESTMENT: Senator Matt Canavan believes NAIF will roll out more funding in coming months.

Attracting Labor criticism that 'NAIF is a bank with no loans'.

Christmas Day drink driver does circles before crash

Keagan Brian Darcy Freeman, 25, pleaded guilty on January 10 in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving, one of driving an unregistered vehicle, one of driving an uninsured vehicle and one of fail to stop at the scene of a crash and provide particulars.

He drove drunk in circles before crashing into a fence.

Local Partners

CQ club pulls out of top level of competition

However three other soccer clubs are set to return in 2018

Rocky players, coaches ready for Queensland duty

DYNAMIC DUO: Rockhampton's Liam Mitchell and Nicholas Crouch will represent Queensland at the national under-15 championships in Canberra next week.

Teenage duo looking to shine on diamonds at nationals

Cyclists ride a torrent of abuse from motorists

LIVING DANGEROUSLY: Cyclist Sue Donelly shares her experiences of riding on Sunshine Coast roads.

REVEALED: Just what it is like to ride on Coast