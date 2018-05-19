CQ royal fans grab a front row seat to historic wedding

LOCAL FAN: Rural Weekly reporter, and Bajool resident Geordi Offord is excited to watch the royal wedding at BCC Cinemas Rockhampton.

LOCAL FAN: Rural Weekly reporter, and Bajool resident Geordi Offord is excited to watch the royal wedding at BCC Cinemas Rockhampton. Sean Fox

BCC Cinemas Rockhampton is giving you a front-row seat to witness a historic royal wedding.

The wedding of Prince Harry of Wales and Miss Meghan Markle will be shown on silver screens across Australia, including Rockhampton.

Bajool royalist and Rural Weekly reporter Geordi Offord will attend the long-awaited screening with her cousin, Maddison.

"We are both really excited for the wedding, and we can't wait to see it,” Ms Offord said.

She and her cousin had counted down the weeks to the wedding.

"Royal weddings don't happen often, especially one where the prince is marrying a Hollywood actress so it's a bit special to be a part of that and it watch it happen,” Ms Offord said.

She and other guests at the cinema have been encouraged to dress to the nines.

The royal wedding will be screened at 8pm tonight, for four hours.

Grab a ticket at www.eventcinemas.com.au.