CQ rugby star Moore to retire from all forms of the game

Stephen Moore will play his final game of rugby for the Wallabies at Murrayfield on Saturday. SMP IMAGES

RUGBY UNION: Stephen Moore has today confirmed he will retire from all forms of the game following the Qantas Wallabies' final Test of the 2017 Spring Tour against Scotland.

Australia's second most-capped international of all time had originally planned to play one final season with the St George Queensland Reds in Vodafone Super Rugby, but will now hang up the boots at Murrayfield on Saturday.

"I'd started planning for life after rugby since announcing my retirement from the international game back in July this year and the opportunity that I was exploring materialised probably six months earlier than I had expected,” Moore said.

"So I have made the decision, in conjunction with the QRU, to finish my rugby career now and take up a new opportunity. This also allows Brad (Thorn) and the Reds coaches to move forward with their planning for 2018 and beyond.

"Someone once said to me that ideally you want something to retire to, and not from, and I think those are really wise words.

"The time feels right to finish my rugby career and I'm looking forward to watching the Reds develop under Brad's guidance. He has shown over many years that he knows what it takes to be the best in the world.

"I have also been very grateful to have worked alongside Michael Cheika and proud of how Michael Hooper has embraced his role as Wallaby captain and everything that goes with that.”

Mount Morgan's Moore paid tribute to his teammates, coaches and staff he had been involved with at both Super Rugby and international level.

"I want to thank each of them. I have been very fortunate to have played with and against some of the world's great players over my career at the Reds, Brumbies and Wallabies.

"I would also like to thank all of the fans that have supported both myself and the team over the years. Many of you I have never met, but you are the reason why playing for your state and country is so special,” Moore said.

Moore made his debut for Queensland in 2003 against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, becoming Queensland representative number 1157. He went on to play 177 Super Rugby games, finishing as the second-most capped Super Rugby player of all time.