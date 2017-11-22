Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

CQ rugby star Moore to retire from all forms of the game

Stephen Moore will play his final game of rugby for the Wallabies at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Stephen Moore will play his final game of rugby for the Wallabies at Murrayfield on Saturday. SMP IMAGES

RUGBY UNION: Stephen Moore has today confirmed he will retire from all forms of the game following the Qantas Wallabies' final Test of the 2017 Spring Tour against Scotland.

Australia's second most-capped international of all time had originally planned to play one final season with the St George Queensland Reds in Vodafone Super Rugby, but will now hang up the boots at Murrayfield on Saturday.

"I'd started planning for life after rugby since announcing my retirement from the international game back in July this year and the opportunity that I was exploring materialised probably six months earlier than I had expected,” Moore said.

"So I have made the decision, in conjunction with the QRU, to finish my rugby career now and take up a new opportunity. This also allows Brad (Thorn) and the Reds coaches to move forward with their planning for 2018 and beyond.

"Someone once said to me that ideally you want something to retire to, and not from, and I think those are really wise words.

"The time feels right to finish my rugby career and I'm looking forward to watching the Reds develop under Brad's guidance. He has shown over many years that he knows what it takes to be the best in the world.

"I have also been very grateful to have worked alongside Michael Cheika and proud of how Michael Hooper has embraced his role as Wallaby captain and everything that goes with that.”

Mount Morgan's Moore paid tribute to his teammates, coaches and staff he had been involved with at both Super Rugby and international level.

"I want to thank each of them. I have been very fortunate to have played with and against some of the world's great players over my career at the Reds, Brumbies and Wallabies.

"I would also like to thank all of the fans that have supported both myself and the team over the years. Many of you I have never met, but you are the reason why playing for your state and country is so special,” Moore said.

Moore made his debut for Queensland in 2003 against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, becoming Queensland representative number 1157. He went on to play 177 Super Rugby games, finishing as the second-most capped Super Rugby player of all time.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Angus and Julia Stone announce Rockhampton show date

Angus and Julia Stone announce Rockhampton show date

SOOTHING sounds of Australia's favourite brother-sister duo are harmonising all the way up to Central Queensland.

Debate delivers political passion from Rocky's candidates

Some fifty people turned out to hear the candidate present their case for election at the candidates forum at CQ University.

They shared their different approaches to tackling CQ's big issues.

Head turner: Yeppoon couple's beachfront backpackers comes to life

Alicia and Kris Thorpe are excited to open their new backpackers accommodation on the Capricorn Coast

GALLERY: Sneak peek inside Cap Coast hostel with breezy ocean views

DEBATE RECAP: Rocky candidates go head-to-head on big issues

L-R Rockhampton candidates Wade Rothery (One Nation), Margaret Strelow (Independent), Barry O'Rourke (ALP), and Douglas Rodgers (LNP) at the candidates forum at CQ University.

Watch, read here as candidates answer community's pressing questions

Local Partners

CQ clubs in race for Motorcycling Queensland honours

Keppel Coast, Rockhampton in contention for top awards

'They're a real gem': Rocky trails impress US rider

HIGH PRAISE: Accomplished mountain bike rider Kristin Edwards, who took part in the women's skills course at the weekend, cannot speak highly enough of the trails in Rockhampton.

Women turn out for skills courses at First Turkey

Eight candidates to replace Ange

Digital artwork for Daily Telegraph

WHERE do the FFA turn to now after Postecoglou resignation?