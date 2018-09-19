CQ rugby talent primed for state championships

HONING SKILLS: Hayley Lonergan and fellow Central Queensland rugby reps go through their paces at a training session at Rugby Park.

RUGBY UNION: Trevor Robertson has no doubt Central Queensland has the talent to mix it with rivals at the Queensland girls rugby 7s championships.

The region will field under-15 and under-17 teams at the tournament on the Gold Coast in October and Robertson was confident of a strong showing from them both.

"The teams went last year as well but we weren't so well prepared then, it was very last minute,” he said.

"We are much better prepared this time around but I'm also expecting opposition teams to be better prepared as well because of the level of growth in rugby.

"I'm sure the standard will be pretty high, and teams from the south-east are always very strong.

"I'm very happy with the individual talent we have in our two teams. If they can play well together as a team they will certainly give a good account of themselves.”

Robertson, who is Rugby Capricornia's women's co-ordinator and the CQ under-17s coach, said the teams consisted of players from Rockhampton, Central Highlands, Biloela, Gladstone, Mackay and Bundaberg.

Players were picked from a series of selection trials held across the region, and had been involved in development camps and played trials over the course of the year.

Robertson said the under-15s had a good core group, and several players who had played at last year's state titles in Chelsea Rolfe and Aleena Whipp.

He said Rockhampton reps Prue Peters, Lilly Yarrow, Taiah Ardley and Abi Hill were also in good form.

Robertson said he would not be surprised to see several of the CQ under-17s earn state honours this year.

He said Tylah Phillips and Mackenzie Reid would be sure to feature, given they had played in women's competitions this year.

"From that point of view, it will be a real advantage for us. They will be able to handle the fast pace and the physicality because they are used to playing at a higher level,” he said.

Robertson said regional areas did generally fare well at state titles.

"I'm quietly confident but it's hard when you don't know exactly what you're up against,” he said.

"With these tournaments, it's all about the girls getting the chance to show what they've got.”

CQ TEAMS