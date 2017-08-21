CQ Rugby Union fraud accused tries to travel overseas

REQUEST DENIED: Ian Coombe's request to travel freely overseas was opposed by the Police Prosecutors.

THE accountant charged with fraudulently obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars had an application to be able to freely travel overseas opposed by the prosecution when he faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden tendered a full brief of evidence, 16 exhibits in total, to the court to support the charge of fraud against Ian John Coombe.

It was alleged that in June 2015, Coombe fraudulently obtained $465,000 through a loan while acting as the president of the local sporting governing body CQ Rugby Union.

Represented by defence lawyer Eleanor Lynch of Brisbane's Gilshenan & Luton Legal Practice, Coombe applied to vary his bail reporting conditions and have restrictions lifted to be allowed to travel freely overseas.

Ms Marsden agreed to remove his bail reporting condition but opposed his ability to travel freely overseas saying they would hold onto his passport and he would have make a specific application to the police prosecutors or the Director of Public Prosecutions for travel permission.

Coombe exercised his right not to make a plea when called upon by Magistrate Jeff Clarke.

Due to the sum of money involved, the case has now been referred to the District Court for an indictment to be presented.

With no specific court date set as of yet, it could be up to six months before Coombe faces a committal hearing in Rockhampton's District Court.