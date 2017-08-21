25°
News

CQ Rugby Union fraud accused tries to travel overseas

Leighton Smith
| 21st Aug 2017 12:02 PM
REQUEST DENIED: Ian Coombe's request to travel freely overseas was opposed by the Police Prosecutors.
REQUEST DENIED: Ian Coombe's request to travel freely overseas was opposed by the Police Prosecutors. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE accountant charged with fraudulently obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars had an application to be able to freely travel overseas opposed by the prosecution when he faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden tendered a full brief of evidence, 16 exhibits in total, to the court to support the charge of fraud against Ian John Coombe.

It was alleged that in June 2015, Coombe fraudulently obtained $465,000 through a loan while acting as the president of the local sporting governing body CQ Rugby Union.

Represented by defence lawyer Eleanor Lynch of Brisbane's Gilshenan & Luton Legal Practice, Coombe applied to vary his bail reporting conditions and have restrictions lifted to be allowed to travel freely overseas.

Ms Marsden agreed to remove his bail reporting condition but opposed his ability to travel freely overseas saying they would hold onto his passport and he would have make a specific application to the police prosecutors or the Director of Public Prosecutions for travel permission.

FRAUD CHARGE: Former president of CQ Rugby Union and accountant Ian Coombe faces a committal hearing in Rockhampton District Court in the coming months.
FRAUD CHARGE: Former president of CQ Rugby Union and accountant Ian Coombe faces a committal hearing in Rockhampton District Court in the coming months. Adam Wratten

Coombe exercised his right not to make a plea when called upon by Magistrate Jeff Clarke.

Due to the sum of money involved, the case has now been referred to the District Court for an indictment to be presented.

With no specific court date set as of yet, it could be up to six months before Coombe faces a committal hearing in Rockhampton's District Court.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cq rugby union district court gilshenan & luton legal practice ian coombe ian john coombe julie marsden magistrates court

'Welcome, strangers, to the show': Music icon coming to Rocky

'Welcome, strangers, to the show': Music icon coming to...

HUGE name reveals Rocky show plans, with more big acts to come

He's 93, has dementia and makes love with a sex worker

People with dementia can experience massive changes in their libidos.

Meet the escort who helps men with dementia enjoy sex

Outlaws shine on diamonds to take out women's title

The victorious Outlaws Blue team after its grand final victory.

Reigning champs do it again with win over Magpies in grand final

Rocky council's $125K splash for new environment role

Division 6 councillor Drew Wickerson was driven by his own passion for the environment in pushing for council to create a $125K position.

Councillor pushes for big move to fill a de-amalgamation void

Local Partners

St Ursula's College students win with the power of words

The students debated their way to victory in the Rockhampton District Secondary School Debating Competition Grand Final this week.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Dysart residents reunite

Rhonda Bailey, Dale Diamond, Mary Cundell, Colleen Busk, Lindsay Busk, Lorelle Busk.

The reunion offered a wonderful opportunity to catch up.

Machine Gun Preacher heading to Rocky to give Hope

SAVING LIVES: Sam Childers, aka the Machine Gun Preacher, at Angels of East Africa's orphanage in Nimule, South Sudan.

Former bad boy biker turned preacher and humanitarian on road

What's on this weekend in Rockhampton and the Cap Coast

Head trackside this weekend for the Yeppoon Races at Keppel Park.

We've got the gossip of what's happening this weekend.

The world's best in things that roll embark on Rocky

AUSTRALIAN FIRST: Colin Cole from CQUniversity with Sebastian Stichell from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden at the 25th International Symposium on Dynamics of Vehicles on Roads and Tracks.

International symposium held in Australia for the first time

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Truth behind Whitney Houston’s ‘fairytale’ life

Documentary reveals the 'truth' behind Whitney Houston's life.

IT MIGHT be the greatest myth in modern pop music.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

Must Be Sold

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $539,000

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Amazing Highset Family Home With Stunning Views and Huge Rumpus -Only $329,000

12 Suthers Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $315,000

You will love this fantastic highset family home perfectly positioned at the crest of Suthers Avenue in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville and in the...

Neat as a Pin, Just move in.

81 Marie Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $185,000

This immaculate home is situated in a very quiet and private location in a family friendly area, just a short walk to shops and schools. All the hard work has been...

One of Yeppoon’s Premiere Character Homes!!

9 Hughes Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 4 Offers Over...

This is your opportunity to purchase a completely unique and characteristic style home that you simply will not find anywhere else in Yeppoon! Approximately 290m2...

Great Value Family Living

37 Cherryfield Road, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this modern low-set family home offering great value for money. Featuring; *4 bedrooms with built ins and a/c - walk in robe...

Lot 42 Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens

17 (Lot 42) Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $176,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 42, a well-proportioned 805m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Smart Buying- Fantastic Affordable and Versatile Property-Only $199,000

111 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $185,000

What a brilliant, versatile Property, that was previously a shop, with residential accommodation and now has the versatility to be fully residential with huge open...

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

QUAINT GABLE HOME- $160,000 NEG

18 Brighton Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $160,000...

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to Shopping Centres, Schools and the City, stands this quaint, well maintained solid 2 Bedroom Home. 227m2 minimal...

Home on The Range

48 Brae Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $345,000

This beautifully renovated cottage is situated in a superb location on The Range on a 599 m2 allotment and boasts 3 bedrooms, high ceilings and polished floors...

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

Rocky in top-10 fastest growing areas for residential units

CBD FRAMEWORK: Artist impression of the $14 million combined residential and commercial high-rise on the corner of William and Bolsover streets, Rockhampton.

Development approvals align with bold inner-city living vision

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South