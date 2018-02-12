CQ rural community mourns long-time resident

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a man who was severely burnt to more than half of his body.

6.30pm: THE CENTRAL Queensland farming community is in mourning at the loss of one members.

Donald Arthur Collins, 86, died after falling in to an out-of-control fire on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to a Gogango property just after lunch on Saturday to reports an elderly man had fallen into a fire and was severely burnt.

He was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

On Sunday, two readers posted comments on The Morning Bulletin's Facebook page about his condition.

"Unfortunately the male has passed away rip mate was a good mate of mine it was his poppy so sad news.” Dominique Josh Krahenbring wrote.

"I was talking to the sister in law tonight, it's so sad,” Vicky Horsten wrote.

Former employee Will Wilson of Calliope Station said Don worked for the station for 30 years and his son, Mark, works at the station now and has clocked up 30 years too.

Reports from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service suggest Don and his wife, Joyce, were burning off some rubbish when the wind picked up and the fire became out of control.

Don went to investigate after Joyce alerted him to the fire, but it appears he fell over in the process.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service reported the fire then somehow trapped the man, and "inundated him”, leaving him severely burnt.

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service were first on scene at the Grantleigh Pheasant Creek Rd property, 60km south west of Rockhampton.

The on-board critical care paramedic and QAS stabilised the patient at the scene.