CQ rural fireys receive $27,000 in community support

HELPING HAND: Rural Firefighters impacted by the devastating Cobraball fire have received a welcome helping hand from the Rural Fire Brigades Association of Queensland .

HELPING HAND: Rural Firefighters impacted by the devastating Cobraball fire have received a welcome helping hand from the Rural Fire Brigades Association of Queensland .

DURING their tremendous battle to save hundreds of Capricorn Coast homes from the Cobraball bushfire, Robert Lang says CQ’s Rural Firefighters suffered painful losses in their own backyards.

But thanks to the Rural Fire Service members’ determined fundraising efforts and generous support from the community, they have pitched together to help their fellow firefighters get on the road to recovery.

A veteran Rural Fire brigade member for the past 47 years, Mr Lang says this “incredibly bad” fire season with volunteers pushed to their limits battling conditions the worst he’s seen.

In his role as an advocate for Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland in CQ, Mr Lang assists 47 brigades around the region and has seen the devastating impact the fires have had on his ­members’ properties near Yeppoon.

Aerial photos of Cobraball fire aftermath.

“I’m not certain if members of the Rural Fire Service actually lost their homes but quite a few of them lost essential infrastructure,” Mr Lang said.

This included sheds, fencing, water tanks, pumps, piping, and feed for livestock.

He said the RFBAQ received resources from the government including training equipment, radio networks and vehicles.

When it came to covering their operating costs, the organisation had to rely on fundraising with raffles and generous bequests from around the state.

“We did receive one (bequest) worth $2.6 million,” he said.

SEEKING CHANGES: Advocate for Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland in CQ Robert Lang would like to see a number of things done differently to support Rural Firefighters.

It was through this money that the RFBAQ were able pay their fire-impacted members generous “hardship grants” to help them get back on their feet without onerous bureaucratic hurdles to navigate.

“They were available immediately to members in those brigades in that area north of Yeppoon, with no strings attached or paperwork,” Mr Lang said.

“There were five brigades specifically (helped) - Maryvale, Adelaide Park, Bungundarra, Cooberrie.

“Quite a few people in those rural brigades lost some of their own gear.”

He said the grants averaged between $2500 and $3000.

Aerial photos of Cobraball fire aftermath.

To make an application, volunteers simply phoned him to collate their details before he referred them onto the RFBAQ’s chief executive officer in Gympie.

“And the chances are, it would be resolved within two hours, and they can go and pick their gear up,” he said.

Mr Lang said there were 1414 rural brigades throughout Queensland, staffed by 36,000 volunteers, responsible for protecting 93 per cent of the land area of Queensland.

“I would never use the word indispensable, but there is no other organisation that is as well structured and well organised by volunteers,” he said.

Mr Lang paid tribute to the support from the government, saying they were “generally well resourced” by significant amounts of investment from the government which they couldn’t function without.

“The current yellow (Rural Fire) vehicles you see running around on the roads are called ‘medium attack vehicles’. One of them, to put it on the road, fully equipped, will cost $188,000,” he said.