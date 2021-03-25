Menu
Food safety and hand hygiene are essential to avoid salmonella.
Health

CQ salmonella cases only slightly above average

Timothy Cox
25th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Central Queensland salmonella cases are only slightly above average, with 115 recorded cases so far this year.

The average number of cases for the same period during the past five years was 104.

Despite some public concern about the potential spread of salmonella through infected birds at Rockhampton Zoo, CQHHS Environmental Health Services Manager Paul Florian said Central Queensland’s public health unit was “unaware of any particular outbreak”.

“Salmonellosis is a type of gastroenteritis and the most common cause in Australia is by

eating contaminated food,” he said.

“Symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

“Food safety and hand hygiene are essential to avoid salmonella.

“Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after going to the toilet, changing nappies, touching animals, before and after handling food and before eating.”

More information food poisoning and foodborne illnesses may be found here.

