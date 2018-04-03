CQ scholarship recipient to clean Australia's energy future

FORMER Moranbah resident Mistrel Fetzer Boegheim will use a $30,000 scholarship to make a lasting impact on the energy industry.

The James Cook University student received the QCoal Foundation scholarship, worth $10,000 a year for three years.

She is studying a Bachelor of Engineering-Bachelor of Science, majoring in Chemical Engineering and Earth Sciences.

Ms Fetzer Boegheim, who went to Moranbah State High School, has always been interested in how things work and wants to make a difference.

"It was really good growing up in that environment in Moranbah and seeing how it all worked,” she said.

"I want to work in a field that requires me to think and solve problems.

"I want to work in project management within the energy industry to make a lasting impact within it, and to contribute to a more sustainable, entrepreneurial future for the Australian community.”

Ms Fetzer Boegheim said she is interested in clean energy.

"I've seen how much global warming affects the world, so I'm really keen to get into the clean energy space,” she said.

With the combined pressure of a part-time job alongside full-time study, she said the scholarship would allow her to focus on her university.

QCoal Foundation Chairman Christopher Wallin said they received a significantly higher number of applications, both in response to revised criteria, and also from students all across rural and remote areas of Queensland in a range of disciplines.

"Our review of applications considers a range of factors including geographical location; course selection and student achievement; and we are particularly interested in applicants' plans to return to work and live in rural and remote communities,” she said.

"The QCoal Foundation congratulates Mistrel on being this year's scholarship recipient and wishes her the very best as she continues her studies.

"We also thank all of those students who participated in the application process this year.”

This year was the first time QCoal Foundation's scholarship was open to second year students studying Geology or Earth Sciences.