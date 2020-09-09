Menu
Barcaldine Regional Council mayor Sean Dillon.
Education

CQ scholarship recipients have been announced

Kristen Booth
9th Sep 2020 11:30 AM
SIX outstanding recipients have each received a $4000 bursary to support with furthering their education in their chosen field.

Hayley Cridge, Lily Cullen, Kaya Dean, Chloe Richardson, Madelyn Sparrow and Danielle Taylor were the recipients for the Barcaldine Region Scholarship 2021.

Barcaldine Regional Council Mayor Sean Dillon said they were inundated with applications for the 2021 scholarship round.

“We are proud to reveal the inaugural scholarship winners and I want to congratulate all of the applicants who sought to be part of the program this year,” he said.

“We received a large number of applications for the scholarship, all of high quality and well-deserving applicants.

“The judges had a very difficult job of selecting the final recipients.

“All the applicants demonstrated their sound academic record and contribution to school and community. They showed a strong commitment to their educational studies.”

Barcaldine Regional Council, George Bourne and Associates, Consulting Engineers and Westech Field Days partnered to bring the Barcaldine Region Scholarship 2021.

George Bourne and Associates partner Keith Luckhurst said he was proud to be part of the program and able to support the eduction of the region’s young people.

"The calibre of applications for the scholarship was exceptionally high and we would like to commend all applicants as well as wish them well with their future studies," Mr Dillon said.

The 2021 recipients of the Barcaldine Region Scholarship will each receive a bursary of $4,000.

