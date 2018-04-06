CQ school celebrates 100 years with show stopping event

Passionate St Ursula's College community members get set for the Centenary Under the Stars Gala in Yeppoon in May. Juanita Weston-Wright, Lucy Boyd, Sandy Hohmann and Rachael Willson who are the driving force behind the organisation of the Cocktail Gala.

THE SCENE is set and the cocktails are on ice for a cocktail gala with a difference.

The pinnacle of the St Ursula's College 100-year celebrations - the Centenary Under the Stars - is being held in Yeppoon on Saturday May 5.

Hundreds of past students, partners and friends of the College are expected to join together in fun and friendship under a blanket of stars in the College Central Courtyard.

The College is inviting the Yeppoon community to be part of the event.

St Ursula's Principal Mrs Catherine Dunbar said the College had been an integral part of the lives of young women and families throughout Central Queensland for 100 years.

"Not only have thousands of students from Yeppoon and every corner of Queensland come through our doors, but we have had amazing support from the Central Queensland business and local community over the years as staff, volunteers and supporters of the College,” Mrs Dunbar said.

"We have a number of events over the May Day long weekend, but we are looking forward to the Centenary Under the Stars Gala as the highlight of the weekend; giving our parents, past students and friends of the College a chance to celebrate our Centenary in style.

"Our Centenary really is the time for St Ursula's to shine; and celebrate the talented, successful and wonderful women we have educated and supported throughout their growth and development as young women.

"Old girls will be on show on the night, with local fine food connoisseur and College past student Natalie Mueller of Olive Catering; and Melbourne DJ and music artist Atalein, past student Laura Semple, joining forces to really make this event special.

"We strongly encourage our past students to get in touch, come together and help create a wonderful night of friendship, fun and memories under the Stars on Saturday 5 May 2018.”

Tickets are $100 each for the Cocktail Gala, available at .ticketebo.com.au/st-ursulas-college

St Ursula's parents, past students and local community members are encouraged to purchase quickly to avoid disappointment.