CQ school climbs to the top of mooting excellence

DID the Queensland Police Force owe a duty of care to lost kayaker Penelope Potter?

This is the legal case Heights College mooting team members argued so impressively to reach the top 14 from 100 schools competing at a national mooting contest.

Mooting is a simulated court proceeding where student teams are presented with a legal problem which they are required to argue before a 'judge' or panel of 'judges'.

Hannah Belot (school captain), Tomsyn Rose and Alicia Smyth from the North Rockhampton college went head to head against Varsity College from the Gold Coast earlier this month.

Heights College humanities coordinator Irene Pass said the case they were given involved a 17-year-old girl, Penelope Potter, who had been kayaking up a tidal river before getting caught in a current.

"She had not checked the tide times when she went upstream," Ms Pass said.

MOOTING COMPETITION: Heights College B (left to right) Hannah Belot, Tomsyn Rose and Alicia Smyth. Contributed

The girl had then proceeded to travel up some side channels but became lost which prompted a search and rescue mission by Queensland Police.

Ms Pass said although police put a trace on Penelope's phone, they didn't take action for 24 hours which meant she spent that time lost.

Penelope suffered serious injuries and dehydration as a result.

This set the scene for the simulated legal clash between the two schools involving a High Court appeal between Ms Potter and the Queensland Police Force.

"It's coming off from a lower court on appeal and she has lost the previous case in the Queensland Court of Appeal and she's now appealing to the High Court for that to be overturned," Ms Pass said.

Ms Pass said the students answered technical legal questions on a complex case for their age group.

"You don't find out whether you win or lose, (but) each team gets feedback from the judges about how they went and their case they put forward," she said.

They must impressed the judges as the Heights team was selected to face off with the nation's best in the semi finals this weekend.

"Just because we live in the regions doesn't mean that we don't have great talent here," Ms Pass.

"We feel blessed to be part of the competition and to have done so well."

Ms Pass has watched how the students have applied themselves to the competition and their legal studies.

"When you see a kid step into their gifting, something comes alive in them," Ms Pass said.

"The reason you give them these opportunities is to either elicit the gift in them or to really confirm for them."

"Even if there a duty of care owed to her, it was a manifestation of an obvious risk of a dangerous recreational activity," Ms Pass said.

.

"It's such a wonderful thing for kids who want to go on and do law, it will set them up for success."

Since Irene Pass arrived at the college in 2012, the school has been involved in mooting contests, with demonstrated evidence of success.

They take on their next challenge this weekend.

Mooting Competition Finalists