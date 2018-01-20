CQ school fully booked in boarding for 2018

The Cathedral College principal Rob Alexander is proud to see the school's boarding fully booked for 2018.

THERE ARE no more beds left at The Cathedral College for 2018.

The South Rockhampton school's boarding accommodation is fully booked.

"We've got about 15-20 kids on a waiting list and enrolments coming in for next year," Principal Rob Alexander said.

"That is very rare and I would say we are the only boarding school in Queensland to be full."

The enrolments are following the boarding trend.

"We have 300 applications for 220 places in Year 7," Mr Alexander.

"This was once a school for 300 kids.

"We've got such great demand at the moment, it is very gratifying.

"It is a big trust that parents put in you for their children's future."

The Morning Bulletin ran a story earlier in the week stating boarding schools across Queensland were offering large fee discounts.

Mr Alexander said TCC's fees were relatively low as well.

"Our fees are the most affordable in Queensland and that's partly because we want to service all of Queensland as much as we can," he said.

"It makes our school more accessible for those doing it tough and don't have a lot of highly disposable income.

"We know people on the land are doing it tough and there is the mining downturn."

The secondary Catholic school acknowledges it can be tough to raise a family in today's economy.

"There is a sibling discount, if you have more than one child in the Catholic system you do get a discount," Mr Alexander said.

"And if you have a health care card 70 per cent of your fees discounted.

"TCC boarding enrolments have increased by 35%.

"That's not a small amount."

This spike in enrolments has been calculated over five years.

"Five years ago we had 125 and now we have 190," Mr Alexander said.

And just because they have lower fees doesn't mean the quality of boarding is any less.

"We don't think our boarders miss out on anything," Mr Alexander said.

"The kids get great food, they get great care and great facilities."

