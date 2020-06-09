CQ school grateful for share in for disaster recovery grants

Carinity Education Rockhampton at Glenlee has received funding for a program to assist the community before and after natural disasters.

Carinity Education Rockhampton at Glenlee has received funding for a program to assist the community before and after natural disasters.

ACROSS summer, many towns across the country have suffered due to devastating bushfires.

The Livingstone Shire Council region shared in these insurmountable losses throughout their community, and has since been in a constant state of disaster recovery.

Carinity Education Rockhampton at Glenlee on the city’s northside is helping the community to become more resilient both before and after natural disasters.

The independent school is one of several Queensland community groups and councils to share in almost $2 million in one-off grants provided for disaster recovery under a federal and state government program.

“After devastating natural disasters such as fires, floods and cyclones, communities find their strength in banding together, becoming one in support of each other and their community,” Carinity Education Rockhampton principal Lyn Harland said.

“An integral part of the healing process is dealing with the grief and loss to build resilience.”

Carinity Education Rockhampton has received $140,000 in Community Recovery Challenge grants funding, as announced by Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry.

The funding is targeted at running group activities and facilitating training and education over the next 11 months, to aid in building community capacity and resilience.

While the COVID-19 pandemic may have put group meetings on hold, Carinity Education Rockhampton is keen to begin the search for steering committee members to assist in the funding allocation process.

“If you are an individual community member or a member of a small organisation who maybe has a fantastic idea about building community resilience, the school would love to hear from you,” Lyn said.

You can send the school your inquiry via their website, at carinity.qld.edu.au/rockhampton.