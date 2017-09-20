33°
News

CQ school holiday guide: 7 fun things to do with the kids

The Rockhampton Zoo is a top attraction for people to visit during the school holidays.
The Rockhampton Zoo is a top attraction for people to visit during the school holidays. Rockhampton Zoo Facebook
by Sean Fox

IT'S the school holidays and there's no reason for any child in CQ to ever get bored.

Here are seven fun-filled suggestions you can do in the region today.

1. Capricorn Caves

Explore the natural beauty of the Capricorn Caves, just north of Rockhampton with the Cathedral Cave Tour. Adult entry costs $32, children cost $16 and a family pass is $80 for 2 adults and 2 children. Bookings are essential.

2. Historic town of Mount Morgan

A trip to Central Queensland isn't complete without a visit to the historic town of Mount Morgan. You can explore the town's rich history with TMC Tours, the Mount Morgan Museum and the town's Railway Museum.

3. Capricorn Coast & Great Keppel Island

If you're looking for a brief sea change during your trip to Central Queensland, look no further than the Capricorn Coast. Yeppoon and Emu Park have something for everyone. Whether if you are a fisherman, or shopaholic, the Capricorn Coast is sure not to disappoint. You can catch a ferry to the island from Rosslyn Bay Marina. Accommodation is available at Great Keppel Island Hideaway if you're looking for a longer stay.

4. Rockhampton Botanical Gardens & Zoo

The Rockhampton Botanical Gardens, a heritage-listed site, is filled with an array of plants and ferns. You can also check out the beautiful Japanese Gardens and War Memorial. It is open between 6am -6pm.

The Rockhampton Zoo features 70 species of native Australian animals in addition to exotic animals. It is a free venue and open between 8am - 4:30pm daily.

There are feeding shows held daily.

Otters | 2.30pm

Bird Flight Aviary | 2.45pm

Chimpanzees | 3.00pm

Lorikeet | 3.15pm

Koala Talk | 3.20pm

5. Kingsman: The Golden Circle at Birch Carol and Coyle Rockhampton

School holidays are underway which means an influx of Hollywood blockbusters are ready to hit Rockhampton's Birch Carol & Coyle cinema. One of those blockbusters is Kingsman: The Golden Circle starring Taron Egerton, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges & Colin Firth.

6. Archer Park Rail Museum

Delve into Rockhampton's rail history at Archer Park Rail Museum. Located in the heart of Rockhampton, the complex is hosting a range of school holiday fun activities on Wednesdays including karaoke and short tram rides.

7. Rockhampton Heritage Village

Take a trip down memory lane at the Rockhampton Heritage Village which depicts the history of the Rockhampton region between 1850 - 1950. During the school holidays, the village hosts tours and a petting zoo.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
'My children are not a number': Rocky mum turns lives around

'My children are not a number': Rocky mum turns lives around

They were on track to get tangled in the justice system, but these teens have made huge changes to their futures with the help of a special CQ woman

Central Queensland's best and worst performing suburbs

The view from the pool at 25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor.

One township's property market value suffers an astonishing 90% fall

Apprenticeship gives Rocky boy a new lease of life

WORKING ON A CAREER: Aiden McDougall has benefited from starting an apprenticeship.

Aiden McDougall knows he dreadful feeling of not working

Authorities reveal overlooked sufferers in CQ's foster care crisis

IN NEED: AnglicareCQ are calling on people to step up and become a foster carer as Rockhampton suffers a shortage.

HIGHLY complex and extreme behaviours increase carer pressure

Local Partners