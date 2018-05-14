CQ school joins worldwide portrait initiative

TWO year three classes from Frenchville State School are helping to bring the world closer, one paint brush stroke at a time.

The students are joining a world-wide initiative to create self-portraits to showcase how youngsters across the globe view themselves.

Year 3 teacher Leisa Stehbens nominated classes 3S and 3H to join in on "this great learning art activity”.

"The idea is to get the children to draw themselves through a self-portrait, to show how kids across the world look different and have different interests.

Year 3 teacher Leisa Stehbens with L-R Frenchville State School students Mia Jarvis (8), Hudson Trotter (8), Joshua Andersen (7), and Sophie McGilvray (8) with thier self portraits which is part of an international art event called "This is Me - How Children Around the World See Themselves." Chris Ison ROK110518cselfies3

"It's important the children understand that everyone from across the world lives differently, and in some cases might not be as fortunate as them.

"It helps them gain some insight into different countries.”

Bustling to talk about their portraits, Joshua Andersen, Hudson Trotter and Mia Jarvis showcased their personality paintings with pride.

"It's to show kids around the world what my face looks like,” Joshua said with a big smile.

"I drew mine with my second favourite colour as my headband, so kids around the world know I like purple, because we didn't have any magenta, my first favourite colour,” said Mia.

"Mine has a stormy background and I like the way I drew my hair,” said Hudson.

The initiative is the brainchild of Western Australia based art teacher Kate Driscoll.

The portraits will be converted into small prints (12cm x 8cm cards) and these will be displayed at a workshop in Western Australia.

There is expected to be around 7000 submissions from across the world.

Countries including Mozambique, Finland, Sweden, South Africa, United States, United Kingdom and Australia have joined up.

"There are 220 schools worldwide and over 7000 children involved,” Leisa said.

"After the exhibition, which will be held in July, the cards will be packaged up and each set sent to another school in a different country.

"The children are looking forward to seeing photos of their artwork displayed not only in Western Australia, but all over the

world”.