CQ school teachers set to strike

STRIKE: Catholic school teachers in Central Queensland are preparing to join teachers across the Queensland in a state wide work ban

WORKLOADS, unfair wages and uncertain work contracts are the key grievances behind planned strike action by teachers at 10 Central Queensland catholic schools next Thursday.

The teachers will not partake in most meetings, lunch break and after school duties or supervise lessons and cover periods unless employers offer an alternative before Wednesday.

Independent Education Union of Australia spokesman Terry Burke said the teachers were left were no other option but to participate in the work bans.

“Despite negotiations starting in March this year, Queensland Catholic school employers had failed to listen to the voice of employees,” Mr Burke said.

The teachers are calling for measures to address workloads, insecure contracts and to receive pay equal to state school teachers.

They claim there is a 30-year wage parity between Queensland catholic schools and the state sector and want a $1250 one-off payment to compensate.

A total of 195 Queensland Catholic schools are expected to strike.

About 90 per cent of Independent Education Union of Australia voted to strike if their concerns weren’t addressed.

“IEUA-QNT members are hoping the employers will take this opportunity to listen to the voice of their employees when it comes to protecting quality education in Queensland Catholic schools,” Mr Burke said.

In February 2016, thousands of IEUA-QNT members in Queensland Catholic Schools took a one-day strike as part of protected industrial action in similar circumstances.

Mr Burke said members taking similar strike action before the end of 2019 was possible should Queensland Catholic employers continue their “untenable position”.

Affected schools in Rockhampton include: St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School, St Joseph’s School, St Mary’s School and The Cathedral College.

Sacred Heart School and St Ursula’s College will strike in Yeppoon and St Francis Catholic Primary School will strike in Tannum Sands.

In Gladstone, St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School and Chanel College will participate in the work ban as well as Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School in Springsure.