CQ school votes in their 2020 leaders

AFTER a hard-fought and rigorous campaign, complete with highly motivating nomination speeches, election posters and lobbying of their fellow students, the 2020 Bajool State School leaders have been declared.

Rockhampton region councillor Drew Wickerson was honoured to attend the leadership induction ceremony recently.

“These young people are our amazing region’s future and are already demonstrating all of the qualities of passionate and effective leaders,” he said.

“It is said that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ and I am sure that the dedicated principal, teachers and parents of Bajool School have all contributed to creating the fine school captains, sports leaders and student ­councillors elected.

“I am particularly proud of Bajool State School’s environment program featuring an award-winning sustainable garden, innovative worm farm and recycling projects that have been rewarded with the students featuring in the council’s sustainability calendar.

“I look forward to following the outstanding achievements of the Bajool School leaders throughout 2020.”