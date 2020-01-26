CQ schoolgirl excited about new cricket pathways

Olivia Sherry played with Barbarians in the inaugural women's competition at the Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival.

CRICKET: Olivia Sherry got her first taste of cricket playing it with her dad in the back yard.

She has been developing her skills playing with Rockhampton Girls Grammar in several school-based competitions in the past two years.

Barbarians' Jayme McKellar takes a run in Saturday’s game against North Rockhampton Tigers. Picture: Jann Houley

This weekend, she is taking part in the inaugural women’s competition at the Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival in Rockhampton.

Sherry is a member of Barbarians, one of three teams taking part.

The 15-year-old said it was exciting to see more pathways opening up for female cricketers.

Sherry is also keen to be involved in the women’s competition to be launched next month by Rockhampton Cricket.

Barbarians' Erin Goodwin hits out in the Super 8s game at Victoria Park. Picture: Jann Houley

“That would be really interesting and I think there will be a lot of girls participating in that,” she said.

“I want to get more knowledge about the game and a bit more experience.”

Queensland Cricket’s Central Queensland manager Kade Horan was delighted to see the women in action at Victoria Park at the weekend.

“I think it’s fantastic. It’s been a long time coming,” he said.

Barbarians' Gabby McRae. Picture: Jann Houley

“Another benefit of this weekend is that I’ve been able to go straight to the market and say this is what we’re looking to run, and to have the support of the clubs already is a great step forward.

“To see Olivia and her sister Georgia and some of the other Girls Grammar girls playing for the Barbarians is fantastic.

“It’s great to see them transition from the schools program that we’ve been running into this sort of competition.”