CQ school’s $4M upgrade sparks opportunities for students

Central Queendland schools to receive funding as part of the $200 million ‘tradies’ bonanza’ announced by the Premier at Queensland parliament. Photo: file

Central Queendland schools to receive funding as part of the $200 million ‘tradies’ bonanza’ announced by the Premier at Queensland parliament. Photo: file

A CENTRAL Highlands high school has received a new $4.2 million manual arts block which is expected to welcome students in Term 4.

Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar has welcomed the official completion of the new manual arts block at Blackwater State High School.

“I understand the building has been officially handed over and during the September holidays, the engineering, junior workshops, computer room and staffroom will be transferred over from the old building.”

Mr Millar said the old building, which was not only substandard, but dangerous, would be demolished.

Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar.

“Blackwater is a key mining centre in the Bowen Basin and it isn’t surprising that many students want to follow careers in that industry,” he said.

“It is vital they have access to studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics so they can pursue those pathways.

“This building will ensure they have the latest resources at their fingertips.”

The building was part of the $200 million ‘tradies’ bonanza’ announced by the Premier at Queensland parliament last week.

Mr Millar said a further $4.32 million of funding was allocated to Gregory state schools as part of the ‘tradies’ bonanza’ but that none of the projects were as significant as the new learning block for Blackwater State High School.

“These funds are very welcome, but with 44 state schools in the Gregory electorate, by the time you pay for labour and materials, much of it will be maintenance works that would be part of the normal requirement to maintain government assets,” he said.

“Having said that, I know that the school communities who receive these refurbishments desperately need them.”

Some of the projects specified in the funding include:

– Bedourie State School – $650,000 to refurbish Block A

– Capella State School – $450,000 to refurbish Block A

– Capella State School – $350,000 to refurbish Block C

– Emerald State High School – $467,000 refurbish sports courts

– Jundah State School – $150,000 to refurbish the Administration Area

– Rolleston State School – $350,000 for an Outdoor Covered Learning Area

– Woorabinda State School – $400,000 to Block C and play areas