CQ school's Captain Underpants display wins national TV comp

The Caves State School won $5000 in a competition for their best impersonation of Captain Underpants. Shayla Bulloch

NORMALLY wearing your underpants on the outside at school will get you in deep trouble.

But for the students at The Caves State School it was worth the risk.

The small school north of Rockhampton sported their best Captain Underpants impression for a chance to win $5000 a part of the Today show competition.

Excited students and teachers turned themselves into the popular animation with a sea of red capes and iconic white underpants.

The school impressed the national breakfast show the Today Show with their enthusiastic impersonation and came away with $5000 for the school.

The Central Queensland school has also been awarded a number of honourable awards for their dedication to improve services including the 2017 P&C of the Year Award for the region.

Melinda McKenzie, The Caves State School P&C President, attended the P&C State Conference and Awards night in Brisbane where she was presented with a trophy and cheque for $1000 in recognition of the association's dedication to their school and local community.

It's warm engagement with parents and the community won the school the award as well as it's improved association with the small regional community.

A focus on fundraising for The Caves State School was on school management, school improvement including ICT and equipment and development and beautification and school activities including academic, sporting and cultural activities.