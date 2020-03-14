CQ schools put precautions in place for coronavirus

THE Prime Ministers ban on public mass gatherings of more than 500 people is not to include schools.

The Rockhampton Grammar School has confirmed they are operating as normal and have precautions in place if the virus does spread.

The school has 1,376 students from prep to year 12.

All Rockhampton region Catholic primary schools and Emmaus College and The Cathedral College (TCC) are also operating as normal.

Catholic Education – Diocese of Rockhampton is “actively planning to manage the implications of this virus for our schools, kindergartens and services”.

There will be renewed emphasis on washing hands several times a day and hygienic practices will be heavily promoted at the schools.

Rockhampton State High School posted on social media The World Science Festival (to be held on Friday March 20) has been cancelled.

The Gladstone student day is also cancelled.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted Queensland Education for a status on public schools and is attempting to contact other private schools.

The public mass gathering ban does not include workplaces, schools, universities, shops, supermarkets, public transport and airports.