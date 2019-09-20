CQ schools put up a fight in Qld Schools tennis finals CQ schools put up a fight in Qld Schools tennis finals

TENNIS: It was a tough two days for Biloela State High School and The Cathedral College but they proved their mettle, the Bilo boys taking out 10th place and the TCC girls claiming fourth at the 2019 Queensland Secondary School Team Tennis State Finals.

Tennis: TCC's Isabella Cooper.

Isabella Cooper won both her final sets against Moreton Bay and St Peter’s, securing her a spot in today’s Qld State Age tournament with Charlie Stirling.

Tennis: TCC's Rahni Parle.

Biloela’s Owen Ambrey, 17, was a standout, winning his single against Townsville’s Ignatius Park’s Orland Sartori 6-1 in Friday’s final and the double with Noah Bongers against Sartori and Jahn Wregg 6-love.

Tennis: Biloela State High School's Owen Ambrey.

“We put in a lot of effort and had a good day,” he said after his final match.

“It felt good for our last match to get up and get the win. I put my mind to it and had a fun time.

“It was my first time at Qld Schools. We tried the last four years but didn’t make it because RGS beat us so when we beat them this year felt good.”

Tennis: Biloela State High School's Matthew Davidson.

Biloela tennis coach Helan Ambrey was pleased with the boys’ effort, with all draws minus two losses and one win over Ignatius.

Tennis: Biloela State High School's Noah Bongers.

“They had good leadership skills and team spirit, and in the doubles they backed each other up,” she said.

“You don’t get a lot of opportunities to represent your school. When you think of the size of our town compared to other places they competed against, they held their own.”