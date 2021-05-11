CQ schools to benefit from $6m construction works

Brittany Lauga with Yeppoon State High School principal Matt Newell, manual arts teacher Scott Witts, and students.

Nearly $6 million of construction is set to begin at Central Queensland schools, supporting 15 jobs.



Contracts awarded by the State Government in March and April include:

– a $1.1 million science block at Yeppoon State High School

– almost $1.13 million at Emu Park State School for a new amenities block and a lift to classrooms.



– $1.1 million to replace two amenities blocks and transpiration pits Keppel Sands State School

– a $935,000 project at Yeppoon State School to convert classrooms for a science, technology and maths and an early childhood development program

– a $1.37 million new building with two learning spaces at Emerald State High School

– a $324,500 build at Crescent Lagoon State School will deliver equitable access to amenities and Block B learning centre

– a $550,000 project will replace existing amenities at Longreach State School

Assistant Education Minister and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the contracts awarded in March and April were part of a multimillion-dollar plan for Central Queensland.

“The CQ Regional Action Plan includes $52.4 million to maintain, improve and upgrade schools – including significant projects in my own electorate of Keppel,” she said.

The work is expected to begin within the next few months.