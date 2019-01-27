CQ schools upgraded in $7M+ infrastructure boost

UPGRADES to Central Queensland schools over the Christmas holidays formed part of a $7.16-million infrastructure boost across the region.

Education Minister Grace Grace, Assistant Education Minister and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke inspected the works at North Rockhampton State High School, Rockhampton North Special School and Frenchville State School.

"Whether it's new fencing, a lick of paint or the refurbishment of amenities and classrooms, these works will give all schools a lift for the 2019 school year,” Ms Grace said.

"The works across central Queensland schools have created approximately 20 full-time jobs which is fantastic for the local economy.”

Mr O'Rourke said seven full-time jobs were supported through work at North Rockhampton State High School.

"North Rockhampton State High School has received $2.75million worth of refurbishment works to the home economics and D Block buildings,” Mr O'Rourke said.

Minister Grace Grace, Brittany Lauga, Barry O'Rourke and North Rockhampton State High School staff tour new home economics and D Block buildings Contributed

"This project involved the relocation of the home economics classrooms to the ground floor of L Block and refurbishing the original home economics classrooms in D Block for use as general learning areas.

A further $2.4million went into Rockhampton North Special School to create six full-time jobs.

"This investment includes two buildings, each housing two new classrooms, two multi-purpose rooms, two withdrawal rooms, equitable access amenities and separate staff toilets,” Mr O'Rourke said.

Mrs Lauga said Frenchville State School had also welcomed renewal works valued at $330,000.

"The projects included roof replacements to Prep Classroom Blocks P and Q, an external re-paint, replacement of stairs to D Block, installation of external lights to S Block and installation of storeroom power points,” Mrs Lauga said.