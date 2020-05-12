CQ seafood labelling under the microscope

SEAFOOD DEBATE: CQ locals love tucking into their humble fish and chips but an industry insider alleges that most of it is imported and consumers needed better labelling to support the local fishing industry.

SEAFOOD DEBATE: CQ locals love tucking into their humble fish and chips but an industry insider alleges that most of it is imported and consumers needed better labelling to support the local fishing industry.

WHEN you go into a restaurant, cafe or fish and chip shop and order a piece of fish or crustacean, do you really know where it has come from?

Is it Australian or from overseas?

A CQ fishing industry insider believes locals are being dudded by businesses selling cheap overseas fish that are not being sold under their real names, or revealing whether they are imported.

Since June 2006, it has been a legal requirement that all fresh seafood sold by retailers and wet seafood shops to the Australian public must be clearly labelled with country of origin, but these regulations don’t extend to cooked or ­pre-prepared seafood sold in the food services industry where the majority is sold to the ­public.

According to the insider, it was time for Queensland to follow the Northern Territory’s lead.

In 2008, the NT Government passed legislation for Country of Origin Labelling (CoOL) requiring seafood sold in the food services industry to be clearly identified on the menu as either Australian or imported.

Since the change, the insider said the NT’s fishing industry had gone “gangbusters” with people voting with their wallets – something Queensland needed to look at to support the fishing industry.

The insider said it was a consumer’s right to know what they were eating and where it came from.

The Morning Bulletin understands there had been resistance to the labelling idea, led by larger players in the ­hospitality industry who have benefited from selling cheap imported fish, warning that a change in labelling could have a detrimental impact on employment.

State LNP leader Deb Frecklington said Queensland’s seafood industry had taken a major hit during the coronavirus pandemic and now was the time to support commercial fishers doing it tough.

Her party has proposed a seafood labelling plan making it easier for consumers to buy local and support local.

“This is an important policy that gives the power back to Queenslanders, so they can make the choice to buy fresh locally caught seafood,” Ms Frecklington said.

“When we choose ­Queensland seafood, we support more than 3000 supply chain jobs up and down the coast.

“Demand for Queensland seafood has taken a huge hit internationally and domestically due to the closure of restaurants, pubs and clubs.”

Shadow Minister for Fisheries Tony Perrett urged the State Government to adopt the LNP’s seafood labelling policy.

“The LNP supports a strong local seafood industry where businesses can create more jobs and consumers can enjoy Queensland seafood,” he said.

“Given the state of the market, many commercial fishers have decided it makes more sense not to go out – leaving hundreds of workers without jobs and an income.

“Let’s give Queensland fishing families a reason to get out there continue doing what they do best, catching and serving up world class seafood on our plates.”

LNP candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot said it was shocking how much food was bought unknowingly with origins overseas.

“It is good enough for this labelling to occur on other food products, but why not seafood too,” he said.

“I know most Australians would buy local seafood if they were aware of what they were buying.”

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said imposing compulsory labelling on restaurants and fish and chip shops could add significant red tape and costs on an industry trying to fight back against the impacts of coronavirus.

“Forcing these small businesses to change menus and promotional material daily depending on fish supply seems harsh,” Mr Furner said.

“Businesses are free to promote local seafood now. They don’t need the Queensland Government enforcing it through expensive regulations that would make it harder to do business.

“I urge every Queenslander to support our seafood industry. Queensland seafood is the best in the world and when you #eatqld seafood you support Queensland jobs.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga agreed with her minister, saying businesses didn’t need the extra red tape and costs while they were struggling to stay afloat in the coronavirus crisis.

“Many of our local businesses already sell and promote local seafood on their menus. There is strong consumer demand for locally sourced seafood,” Ms Lauga said.

“These businesses don’t need more red tape from government enforcing buying locally through expensive regulations.”

As COVID-19 restrictions wind back and more businesses reopen their doors over the coming weeks, The Morning Bulletin will interview businesses offering locally caught seafood on their menus.