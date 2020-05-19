CQ seafood restaurant closes its doors indefinitely

CLOSED: Port Scallywag Seafood Restaurant owner Ryan Daller-Smith has announced he will not be reopening anytime in the near future. Pictures: Allan Reinikka

ANOTHER Central Queensland business has closed its doors indefinitely due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Thursday, owner and operator of Port Scallywag Seafood Restaurant Ryan Daller-Smith announced on the business’ Facebook page that he “would not be reopening (the restaurant) anytime in the near future due to these difficult financial times”.

Port Scallywag has been closed since mid-March.

Mr Daller-Smith, who had just gotten a loan for the business, said the guidelines put out by the Queensland Government didn’t help his business.

“Having 10 people in a space is fine for a place that is small enough to be able to do that and cope,” he said.

“But for places that are bigger and could hold more people with social distancing measures, they would be able to operate better.

“I did try to do takeaway at the start, but it didn’t get very far.

“Takeaway couldn’t be done without doing a full menu change and I had just changed the menu. There is cost involved in that.

“If I had continued for the next few weeks, it could have gotten to the point where we would be bankrupt because there was just no money coming in.”

He said Australian Government subsidies, such as JobKeeper, also did not help his business.

“We were only a small business and hadn’t been open for long,” he said.

“The money comes back a month after you pay your staff. I would have been in more debt trying to pay staff to keep up with that (JobKeeper), on top of tax and super.

“There were too many things in place that were making it too difficult to stay open.”

Port Scallywag opened in December 2018 at the Fitzroy Motor Inn, before moving to 375 Quay St, Depot Hill, a year later.

Mr Daller-Smith said the business filled a gap in the market for a seafood restaurant in Rockhampton and customers were sad to see it go.

He said he was thankful for the community support and was speaking with Glenmore Seafoods about making ready-made meals.

“That would be the only way I can get the Port Scallywag food back out there for the moment,” he said.

“If it is viable, we will try and re-open in the future. We just want to make sure we are smart.”