CQ Seamers chase grand final glory at Gabba today

GAME ON: The CQ Seamers will take on Mackay-Whitsunday Nitros in the grand final of the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge at the Gabba today. CONTRIBUTED

CRICKET: "We're in it to win it.”

That's the attitude the CQ Seamers are taking into the grand final of the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge at the Gabba today.

They will meet defending champions Mackay-Whitsunday Nitros in a curtain-raiser to the Brisbane Heat-Sydney Thunder BBL game.

Captain Aaron Harmsworth said the decider was sure to be a great contest and the Seamers were primed and ready to have a "serious crack” at the title.

"We're going in with the same mentality that got us here - to be very positive and attacking,” he said.

"We've played some good cricket together and we've got players that can adapt to most situations.

"You can't have too much of a plan in T20; you just have to go with the game as it's flowing and we've got the team that can do that.”

Four members of the line-up - Harmsworth, Mark O'Keeffe, Jason Seng and Ben Milne - were there in 2014 when the Seamers last made the final.

Harmsworth said that experience would be invaluable against opponents who were no strangers to the big stage.

"We're approaching things very differently this time. Last time we were just glad to be there; this year we are going to have a serious crack at winning it,” he said.

"Mackay-Whitsunday are the defending champions and have been there on multiple occasions.

"They're pretty experienced and they'll definitely be up for it.

"We're slight underdogs but we know them well enough from playing them over the years and we're definitely confident about our chances.”

Harmsworth said all-rounders Joe McGahan and Jason Seng, who was Player of the Carnival at the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge in October, would have a big influence on today's result.

The final starts at 12.15pm.