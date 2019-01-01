CQ Seamers gearing up for Gabba grand final

YOU BEAUTY: The CQ Seamers celebrate a wicket in the semi-final against the North Queensland Monsoons in Mackay in October.

CRICKET: The CQ Seamers have named an unchanged line-up for the grand final of the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge.

The Aaron Harmsworth-captained outfit will play defending champions Mackay-Whitsunday Nitros at the Gabba on January 17 in a curtain-raiser to the Brisbane Heat-Sydney Thunder BBL game.

The Seamers booked their place in the final with an eight-run win over North Queensland Monsoons in the semi-final in Mackay in October.

Coach Jason Wells said excitement was building within the playing group in the countdown to the clash.

"We're making a point of telling the players how important it is for them to enjoy the experience of being at the Gabba when they first arrive,” he said.

"They'll take some time to take a look around, which will hopefully eliminate some of the nerves so that when the first ball is bowled they're ready to go.”

Wells said the Seamers would go into the final full of confidence, with a well-balanced side that boasts options with bat and ball.

The team has some very capable batters coming in well down the order, while the bowling line-up included three top quicks in Jason Seng, Ben Milne and Joe McGahan and two talented spinners in Justin Peacock and Logan Whitfield.

Wells wants his players to keep things simple, know their roles and execute them well.

"We don't want to over-complicate things because the game can change very quickly in the space of a few overs and the players need to be able to adapt to that,” he said.

"The key for us will be putting a lot of pressure on their experienced guys and not letting them get on top of us.”

Wells said the Seamers were going to the Gabba to win.

"The last time we played in the final five years ago, we came up against a red-hot Gold Coast side and there was zero expectation for us to win.

"We've played Mackay a lot in recent times. They're a very good T20 side and we know that but our goal is to win this competition.”

CQ SEAMERS

Mark O'Keeffe, Jason Seng, Anthony Eden, Joe McGahan, Cameron Keene, Todd Harmsworth, Aaron Harmsworth (C), Brent Hartley, Justin Peacock, Ben Milne, Joey Pratt, Logan Whitfield