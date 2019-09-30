CQ Seamers set for title defence

RETURNING: Jason Seng, who was player of the series last year, is back for the CQ Seamers.

RETURNING: Jason Seng, who was player of the series last year, is back for the CQ Seamers.

CRICKET: Coach Jason Wells is confident the CQ Seamers can “go all the way again” in the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge.

Their title defence starts on Friday night when they take on the Wide Bay Flames in Bundaberg.

They will then play Far North Fusion and Darling Downs Suns as they look to book a place in the challenge grand final at the Gabba on a date to be determined.

The Seamers won last year’s decider by 27 runs against Mackay/Whitsunday Nitros but it will be a different-looking outfit that lines up this year.

Experienced campaigners Aaron Harmsworth, Mark O’Keeffe, Justin Peacock and Ben Milne are not available this time around.

Wells concedes that theirs were big shoes to fill but knows he has put together another very competitive outfit.

“I think we’ve covered those positions quite well with some youth and by bringing back some experienced players,” he said.

“We have also managed to hang on to a strong core of the team that performed so well for us last year.”

Gladstone product Sam Lowry, who has returned from playing grade cricket in Brisbane, will captain the team.

Left-arm quick Harry Rideout, who is also a handy lower-order batsman, will make his CQ men’s debut.

Luke Johnstone, who has played for CQ in the 50-over format, comes into the line-up, as does Waqar Yunus who has also been playing in Brisbane.

Wells said the side was well-balanced, boasting a good blend of youth and experience, but knows everyone will be gunning for them.

“Everybody will be aware that we won last year, and we’ll have three teams in our pool that will be wanting pretty desperately to knock us off.

“In this competition, any one of the eight sides could turn it on and beat anyone.

“In T20 every ball counts. You have to go for everything and know the game can change in the matter of a few balls.

“Anything can happen so you have to be switched on and ready to go.

“I’m confident that we have the side that can go all the way again.

“We just have to believe and be prepared to do the extra things that other teams aren’t.”

CQ SEAMERS

Sam Lowry (captain), Joe McGahan, Jason Seng, Lachlan Hartley, Luke Johnstone, Cameron Keene, Todd Harmsworth, Waqar Yunus, Harry Rideout, Joey Pratt, Brent Hartley, Logan Whitfield