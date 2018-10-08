CQ Seamers' sights on T20 grand final at the Gabba

RUN MACHINE: Talented batsman Todd Harmsworth will line up with the CQ Seamers at the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge in Mackay.

CRICKET: The CQ Seamers have their sights set on an appearance at the Gabba as they prepare for the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge in Mackay.

The team fell one win short of a grand final berth last year and are determined to go one better this time around.

Eight regions will be represented at the three-day challenge from October 19-21.

Each team will play three round games, with the winners of the semis going on to play the decider at the Gabba in a curtain-raiser to a Brisbane Heat BBL game in January.

CQ Seamers coach Jason Wells said his team would definitely be in the mix again this year.

"It's a strong side, one of the strongest in recent years,” he said.

"It's a very well-balanced team. One of the keys is to cover all areas of the game - batting, bowling and fielding - and we cover them all well.

"We have a very strong batting line-up. We have the ability to be quite aggressive as well as guys who can steady the ship.

Spinner Logan Whitfield will line up with the CQ Seamers again this year. Allan Reinikka ROK180217acricket

"We also have some strong fire power with our bowling, with Ben Milne, Jason Seng and Joe McGahan and some spinning options with Logan Whitfield and Jason Peacock.”

Wells said Todd Harmsworth would make his first appearance for the CQ Seamers, which would be captained by his brother, Aaron.

Wells said the goal was the grand final.

"It's really important that we make sure the players are well prepared mentally and physically,” he said.

"A lot of things need to go our way to get there but everyone is keen as and I'm very confident.

"We will be very competitive but we know the only way to make it to the Gabba is if every player knows their role and performs it the best they can.”

The CQ Seamers will be joined by the Darling Downs Suns, Far North Fusion, Gold Coast Thunder, Mackay-Whitsunday Nitros, North Queensland Monsoons, SEQ Stormers and Wide Bay Flames at the challenge.

CQ SEAMERS

Mark O'Keeffe, Jason Seng, Anthony Eden, Joe McGahan, Cameron Keene, Todd Harmsworth, Aaron Harmsworth, Brent Hartley, Justin Peacock, Ben Milne, Joey Pratt, Logan Whitfield