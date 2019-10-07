CQ Seamers suffer a tough defeat

Cricket: Defending champs no longer, the CQ Seamers were knocked out of the Bulls Masters’ T20 Country Challenge yesterday.

The Seamers’ title defence campaign started off well against the Far North Fusion on Saturday morning in Bundaberg.

Darling Downs Matthew Hallas tries to hit the ball past Logan Whitfield.

CQ Seamers kept the ­Fusion to 64 runs while striking nine names off the batting line-up.

Skipper Sam Lowry had a good morning with the ball, bagging three wickets for just nine runs and no extras.

Harry Rideout and Logan Whitfield also got two wickets each.

The Seamers kept up the momentum with the bat.

Lachlan Hartley for Central Queensland, lets the ball go through to the keeper.

It only took the two openers, Jason Seng and Todd Harmsworth, 9.5 overs to secure the runs needed.

Darling Downs Suns proved far stiffer competition in Round 2 later that day.

Seamers lost the toss and were sent in to bat.

Central Queenslands Sam Lowry celebrates the bowling of Darling Downs Kris Glass.

Harmsworth flared again with the bat, posting 54 runs before being bowled by ­Kieren Gibbs.

The CQ side managed to band together 158 runs for only four wickets with Lowry (22) and Lachlan Hartley both making ­significant contributions (27).

Central Queenslands Sam Lowry celebrates the bowling of Darling Downs Cameron Brimblecombe.

Seamers performed well with the ball, knocking over eight batsmen.

However, the CQ bowlers could not put a lid on dangermen Kris Glass and Blake Anderson who scored a collective century.

Central Queenslands Sam Lowry celebrates the bowling of Darling Downs Kris Glass.

Despite CQ’s best efforts, the Suns hit the 159-run targets.

Next up was the home side under lights as the battle-weary Seamers faced Wide Bay Flames.

Lowry (51) and Lachlan Hartley fired up with the bat (34) while Harmsworth fell to an obscure ‘obstructing the field’ dismissal.

Lachlan Hartley for Central Queensland watches the ball go through to the keeper.

Having to defend a total of 137, CQ bowlers made short work of Flames’ opener Jarrod Laylock and number three batsman, Brendan Handley.

However, Steven Brady, Andrew Batten, Kye Leggett and Ashley Sippel (not out) shared in some quick-fire runs, reaching the target with two overs and five wickets to spare.

Darling Downs Blake Anderson watches the ball head off towards the boundary.

Almost 10 months after beating Mackay-Whitsunday Nitros in the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge grand final at the Gabba, the two sides played each other yesterday in a battle for fifth and six places in the place finals but results were not available.