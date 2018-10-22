CQ Seamers to play challenge final at the Gabba

OFF TO THE GABBA: All-rounder Jason Seng celebrates with his CQ Seamers teammates after taking a wicket in the semi-final against North Queensland Monsoons on Sunday.

CRICKET: The CQ Seamers are off to the Gabba after booking their place in the grand final of the Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge.

The Seamers capped a stellar weekend with an eight-run win over the North Queensland Monsoons in Sunday's semi-final in Mackay.

Star all-rounder Jason Seng, who was named Player of the Carnival, laid the platform for the victory with a quick-fire 45 from 18 balls.

Joe McGahan scored a classy half century and Cameron Keene chipped in with 22 as the Seamers finished at 9/143.

In reply, the Monsoons managed 135, with McGahan, Joey Pratt and Logan Whitfield taking two wickets apiece.

The Seamers will now play defending champions Mackay-Whitsunday Nitros in the final in a curtain-raiser to the Brisbane Heat-Sydney Thunder BBL game at the Gabba on January 17.

Captain Aaron Harmsworth said it was a brilliant all-round team effort from the Seamers, who won three of their four games at the three-day challenge.

"It was a really good performance for Central Queensland,” he said.

"It was what we all set out to achieve. We thought we had the team to do it and to actually accomplish it is pretty special.

"We had a really well-balanced team; we had a lot of batting depth, plenty of bowling options and some really good fielders.

"It wasn't just one or two people doing everything for us, it was everyone contributing the whole time and that's exactly what you need in 20/20 cricket.”

Coach Jason Wells shared his excitement on social media.

"I am so very, very proud of the CQ Seamers and the way they played this carnival, learning every game and executing magnificently when it mattered in the final game,” he posted on Facebook.

The Seamers' last grand final appearance was five years ago and Harmsworth said there was a different mentality in the playing group this time around.

"The boys are pretty happy about it,” he said.

"The last time we went to the Gabba we were just happy to be there, this time we're going there to win.

"There's four of us in the team who played there five years ago and it's great that another eight CQ cricketers now get a chance to play at the Gabba.”