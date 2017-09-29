CQ Seamers up for the Challenge in Mackay

LEAD ROLE: Frenchville's Joe McGahan will captain the CQ Seamers in Mackay this weekend.

CRICKET: Joe McGahan will lead the CQ Seamers in their quest for Twenty20 glory in the annual Bulls Masters Country Challenge in Mackay this weekend.

Eight teams, including defending champions Far North Fusion, are contesting the tournament which starts at Harrup Park tonight.

The top two teams will qualify for the final of the Bulls Masters Cup, which will be played as a curtain-raiser to a Big Bash match at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Eight former Bulls legends act as mentors for the teams, with Ken Healy the mentor for the Seamers.

Jason Wells is coaching the Seamers for the first time and is confident of a strong showing this weekend.

"The side's looking strong and we have a great balance of experience and youth,” he said.

"We are hoping they will be able to perform in different pressure situations, because T20 can throw those things at you all the time.

"The team played well but not quite well enough to make the semis last year, so we're hoping to go one better this year.”

Gracemere's Ben Milne will open the bowling for the CQ Seamers. Chris Ison ROK130216ccricket5

The Seamers open their campaign against Far North Fusion tonight and play the South-East Queensland Lightning and the Wide Bay Flames tomorrow.

The finals will be played on Sunday.

Rockhampton's McGahan and Ben Milne and Gladstone trio Sam Lowry, David Heymer and Jason Seng will be key for the Seamers.

Wells coached the CQ Centurions to victory in the North Queensland Championships, a 50-over competition, and is looking forward to the challenge of coaching in the shorter format.

"Cricket's a simple game, you don't need to over-complicate things,” he said.

"It's about giving the players clear, achievable goals and instructions, and hopefully they can execute them.”

Meanwhile, in Round 3 of the Frenchville Sports Club A-grade competition tomorrow, Gracemere takes on Rockhampton Brothers at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground, while Capricorn Coast Parkana is up against Frenchville at the Yeppoon Showgrounds.

CQ SEAMERS SQUAD

Sam Lowry, David Heymer, Jason Seng, Joe McGahan (captain), Lachlan Hartley, Cameron Keene, Brent Hartley, Bryce Heal, Travis Applewaite, Ben Milne, Joey Pratt, Logan Whitfield