CQ seniors break free of isolation, live out dreams

FOR the past three years, John Suthers has dreamt of witnessing Yeppoon’s iconic foreshore area, up close and personal.

Despite living in the surrounding area for a number of years, the 82-year-old has managed to only lay his eyes on the coastline from afar.

However, yesterday morning a visibly emotional Mr Suthers experienced first-hand the breathtaking sight – thanks to a new specialised mobility program for seniors.

Under the program, kind-hearted volunteers guide both elderly and immobile members of the community on a scenic ride of the coastline on specialised bicycles.

John Suthers and Mary O’Donnell.

“I can’t walk. That’s the first time I’ve seen [the foreshore] up close. I’ve driven past, I drive pretty good, but I can’t get out of the car, so I haven’t seen it before,” he said.

Sadly, Mr Suthers suffers from severe knee, hip and lung issues which render him unable to walk without assistance or additional oxygen.

“[The bikes are] very comfortable, you can look round. But I think the people [running the program] are the people that should be thanked.”

Mr Suthers said he would once again return as soon as a time was available for him to do so.

“They’re doing a big thing here, helping old people. When you get old, you’ll realise how hard it gets.”

John Suthers experiences Yeppoon foreshore up-close for the first time.

“I’ve been locked in my unit since March and I haven’t been going out. This is one of the greatest things anybody could do,” he said.

Yeppoon woman Mary O’Donnell was the mastermind behind the initiative.

She was inspired after she first witnessed a similar instance in Denmark.

The program has since grown into a worldwide organisation, with The Iwasaki Foundation granting $35,000 to help deliver two battery-powered trishaws to Yeppoon.

Plans to further expand the service are also currently in motion as the second specialised bike makes its way from Copenhagen.

Cycling Without Age launch

This will allow the establishment of a second route in the Lammermoor area, starting from Lioness Park to Statue Bay and back.

“The routes are very defined, we do the risk assessments and we train the pilots on those specific routes,” Ms O’Donnell added.

The program also comes at a crucial time for seniors after months spent isolated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re able to get onto the bikes, travel around and explore the world like they used to and have their stories listened to,” Ms O’Donnell said.

Attendees at yesterday’s Cycling Without Age launch.

“People with mobility issue, they haven’t got the same freedoms that we have, and I think we’ve all had a little taste of what it’s like to be isolated over the last six months.”

A touching addition also allows local residents to “pay it forward” when purchasing a coffee, by leaving a kind message for the seniors at either The Rocks or Lammermoor’s TWIG Cafe.

The messages will then be passed to participants as they start their ride.

Those eager to volunteer or take a ride can get involved by contacting the Cycling Without Age Facebook page.